The 5 clips of the week with Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Travis Scott, Future

Every week, discover our selection of the 5 rap and R&B clips released in the last few days in the US… On the program today, Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign who resonate the drill of We Go Up in the streets of New York, Travis Scott who reappears alongside SouthSide and Future in the clip of Hold That Heatand NLE Choppa mixes sex and the vegan lifestyle with the clip of Slut Me Out. For his part, Ed Sheeran called on Lil Baby to pose on a new version of his song 2Stepwhose clip was shot in Ukraine, and finally, Lil Poppa joins forces with his boss, Yo Gotti, for his new single, H-Spot…



Nicki Minaj feat. Fivio Foreign – We Go Up :

At 39, Nicki Minaj, who is preparing her 5th studio album, came back with a track drill, while all of New York has been enjoying this kind of sound for some time now. Accompanied by one of the representatives of the genre, namely Fivio Foreign, she therefore released We Go Up at the end of August, and delivered the clip a few days ago. And for the purposes of this one, the rapper from New York was back in her neighborhood of Southside Jamaica, in Queens, in front of the camera of director Dr. Vinci (Migos, Rick Ross, City Girls, Trey Songz…) who knew how to capture the creative alchemy that operated between the 2 artists. So we find them in a very colorful video, alternately in a dressing room full of luxury clothes, in the streets of Queens with their team or surrounded by a fleet of luxury cars, such as Ferraris or a pink Lamborghini (the rapper’s favorite color ), to put their playback. “If you don’t do what needs to be done with the #WeGoUpVideo clip, I’m going to drastically and I mean drastically…delay the…the…the…oh what’s the word…oh! the scrapbook!” And while Nicki Minaj declared, with humor, on Instagram that the success of this clip would depend on the imminent arrival or not of her new album, we recently found her with Lil Baby on Do We Have A Problem and bussinas well as with Coi Leroy on Blick Blick.

SouthSide and Future feat. Travis Scott- Hold That Heat :

This is Travis Scott’s 3rd appearance since the Astroworld festival drama, following his performance on the microphone at a pre-Oscars party in March 2022, and his appearance at 2 by Kanye West. He poses here alongside Future, who are due to release their new album on April 29, on the track Hold That Heat of the 33-year-old rapper and producer, leader of the collective 808 Mafia, SouthSide. A collaboration teased since August 2021, delayed due to the terrible events that occurred at the Astroworld Festival in November, which finally sees the light of day and which was clipped by Philip Andelman (Gwen Stefani, Billie Eilish, MGK, Taylot Swift…). Between Travis posing his playback with a crocodile on a leash and a biker performing a burn in a kitchen, the dark but very graphic video which features the 3 artists in a kind of dismal motel, perfectly illustrates the sound. Above all, Joshua Howard Luellen aka SouthSide wanted to thank Travis for bringing HENDRIX back to the track: “Trav’ and I recorded this song, and I found it a few months later, and he said to me: “Man, you gotta put this on your album. I have to bring Future back on it…” He ended up capturing Future and having him pose, then he sent me the sound saying: “Here is your single!” Trav’s is my true friend.” This track announces the upcoming release of the new compilation project – with many guests – from SouthSide (who also continue to announce a joint album with Polo G), but also helps to put Travis Scott’s career back on track… d as much as we wait for his album Utopia which was officially advertised on billboards lining the highway leading to Coachella!

NLE Choppa – Slut Me Out :

Bryson Lashun Potts aka NLE Choppa, just 19 years old, is back with a new track for clubs, titled Slut Me Out (on a CashMoneyAP prod), from which he released this Friday, April 22 a very hot clip directed by Ben Marc (Polo G, City Girls, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk…). But be careful, because if Choppa delivers lyrics of a sexual nature, quite nicely staged in the video by scenes of the rapper surrounded by dominatrixes in SM sessions, he also uses this title to praise his vegan lifestyle and showcasing its new partnership with Atlanta vegan chain, Slutty Vegan. Besides, the young rapper from Memphis has let it be known that he will have his own menu which will be offered there, the Slut Me Out Meal (which therefore inspired the title of the song). If you’re around, the operation will take place May 4-10 at the vegan restaurant chain’s Edgewood location, and Choppa will even be in the restaurant on the final day to hand out the menus himself. clients. Slut Me Out is a new one that comes after the clip of Shotta Flow 6 uploaded in January, excerpt from his mix-tape Me vs. Me – released on January 28 – on which we found Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and another artist from Memphis: Moneybagg Yo. A tape sold 20,000 copies during the first week of operation, allowing it to enter 16th place on the Billboard Hot 200. A nice victory for NLE Choppa which is also preparing, and from May 1, going on tour in the States with his NLE Tour…

Ed Sheeran feat. Lil Baby- 2Step :

The 31-year-old English singer, who we have already heard alongside Eminem on River (but also Stormzy, Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott or Young Thug and Meek Mill…), has, this time, called on Lil Baby to join him on this new version of his single 2Stepfrom his album Equal (where he appeared solo). And it is therefore this new version that he clipped under the direction of Henry Scholfield (Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Rosalia, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish…), in Ukraine, and more precisely in the streets of kyiv at night, with the rapper and dancers, before the start of the war. In the intro of the video (and on Instagram), Ed Sheeran, delivered a message about filming in Ukraine explaining that he wanted to donate all the income generated by YouTube to a Ukrainian association : “I shot the music video for 2Step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, before the devastating events of violence took place. It was my first time in this country, and I was so well received during my entire stay – from the production team to all the people I met during my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country, and I’m grateful to have been able to shoot my music video here. I support Ukraine and will donate all proceeds from YouTube streams to Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine.” Moreover, accused of plagiarism in 2017 for being inspired by No Scrubs of TLC, for the composition of its tube Shade Of Youin 2018 by Marvin Gaye (and his classic let’s get it on) for its title Thinking out Loud (released in 2014), it’s his single again Shape of You which is debated. The singer was called in court to answer for plagiarism by Sami Switch and Ross O’Donoghue, 2 artists who would have noticed similarities between their song oh why released in 2015 and the best-selling song in the world in 2017. Finally, currently on a world tour, Ed Sheeran will perform at the Stade de France on July 29 and 30, 2022.

Lil Poppa & Yo Gotti – H-Spot :

After signing to Yo Gotti’s label, Collective Music Group (CMG), the 22-year-old rapper from Jacksonville (Florida), Lil Poppa, wasted no time and teamed up with his boss to record and release this new track titled H-Spot. A combination that can also be found on screen with the clip directed by Jerry Morka (NLE Choppa, Morray, Pap Chanel, Ne-Yo…). And as we follow the duo to the young Mc’s hometown of Jacksonville, Poppa flaunts his melodic palette. Yo Gotti only announced Lil Poppa’s arrival on his label – which already includes Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta and EST Gee – on April 20, recalling in a tweet that he was delighted to continue to “invest in culture” ! Released in 2021, Lil Poppa’s latest project is titled Blessed, I Guess. An album that featured guest appearances from Toosii and Seddy Hendrinx.