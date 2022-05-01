The 5 clips of the week with Pusha T, Future, Justin Bieber, Khalil…

Every week, discover our selection of the 5 rap and R&B clips released in the last few days in the US… On the program today, Pusha T, which is freaking us out Joker in the clip of call me offas Future and Kanye West find themselves in the very dark video of keep it burninand Justin Bieber who invited Don Toliver in snowy adventures for the needs of the clip of Honest. For his part, Khalil gives us a taste of summer with his skylineand finally, Jnr Choi gives us the clip of his drill remix of To The Moon with a multitude of English and American guests…



Pusha T- call me bluff :

Almost a week after the release of his album, It’s Almost DryPusha T offers a new clip from his opus. After Diet Coke with Kanye West, here is the one from call me bluff, the realization of which was once again entrusted to Omar Jones and Onda (who were therefore already behind Diet Coke). A dark production by Pharrell Williams and a video which is just as dark, and which corresponds to what Terrence LeVarr Thornton alias Pusha T really is according to the member of N*E*R*D: a super-villain, like the Joker, who dominates the rap game! “Me, I knew all my life who was Arthur Fleck… It’s him. That’s what the fuck he is. He really is that. And he hadn’t seen the Joker. That’s what’s funny. I had to make him look!” In the confusing, even creepy clip, between his attitudes and his sometimes demonic mimics and a kidnapping, we can therefore see the New York rapper enjoying a chic dinner with dozens of guests… We let you enjoy!

Future feat. Kanye West- keep it burnin :

Another dark clip, and all in all quite minimalist, with that of keep it burninextract from the new and 9th album of Future, I Never Liked You, released this Friday, April 29, on which we also find a new collaboration with Drake, but also Young Thug, Tems, EST Gee, Gunna, and Kodak Black. To illustrate the piece in which the 2 artists have a reflection on their journey, HNDRIX has called on a director who is close to him, and with whom he has already collaborated many times, Rick Nyce. Dressed all in black, and as Ye appears masked, the duo can be seen bustling about in the dark, centered in a frame or circular light, while the presence of their teams is felt around them. of them. The song in which Kanye evokes Kim Kardashian or his presidential race, was first recorded for 2 (and even appeared on the 1st version of the album posted on Ye’s famous Stemplayer, before being removed from the playlist). Recently, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn aka Future, 38, had partnered with Gunna on the title Pushin Pto Lil Durk on the medley of Petty Too and Ahh Ha for Lil Durk’s appearance on the show The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon, or Southside and his single Hold That Heatalso alongside Travis Scott.

Justin Bieber feat. Don Toliver – Honest :

Justin Bieber returns with a new extract from his 7th studio album, Justicereleased in March 2021, from which he had already extracted the singles Anyone, Lonely, or Peaches, on which he was notably accompanied by Daniel Caesar. In the middle of a world tour, after his visit to Coachella, and before his arrival in France, on March 6, 2023, for a stop at the Accor Arena in Paris, the Canadian entrusted the imaging of his piece Honest featuring with Don Toliver to the brilliant Cole Bennett (and its Lyrical Lemonade structure). A video shot in the mountains, in and under the snow, and in which the director of Famous Dex, Mac Miller, Lil Xan, Trippie Redd or even Eminem, once again played with his visual effects. Shots in a luxurious villa, on a frozen lake, a snowmobile chase that ends in a shootout, the clip scrolls at full speed, without leaving aside the visual aesthetics. A few days before, the 2 artists had already found themselves in another video produced by Cola Bennett, but with an iPhone, that of Justin’s new single i feel funny. In reality, the director had used for this video images taken behind the scenes of the filming of the clip of Honest !

Khalid Donnel Robinson offers a new single which is destined to be his summer hit, this one is called skyline. “skyline for me is a recharge and a full of summer vibes. I hope it brings joy to my fans and helps them through whatever dark times they may be going through”said the author of the hit Another Sad Love Song about his new song. This would also be a 1st extract from his next studio album, the 3rd of his career. To accompany it, the 24-year-old singer chose a fun and bucolic clip, which was designed by Cody LaPlant and Levi Edroso (who had previously directed the video for Last Call for Khalid). On the menu of the rather colorful video, a picnic in the fields (with a swing and a kite…), images taken in the balloon of a hot air balloon, before it takes the artist’s car for a journey in the sky, and choreographies on very green hills in blue and pink costumes… for a result that smells good of summer.

Jnr Choi, Russ Millions and G Herbo feat. Fivio Foreign, M24, Sam Tompkins – To The Moon :

One of the last revelations of the rap game, in particular thanks to its huge tube, To The MoonJnr Choi concocted a drill version of his track with many English-speaking guests from both sides of the Atlantic. The artist and model of Gambian origin, and installed in London, just 22 years old, has thus surrounded himself with Mc’s who manipulate the drill like the Londoners Russ Million, M24 and Sam Tompkins as well as the Ricans G Herbo, for Chicago , and Fivio Foreign for New York (Brooklyn), to carry out his mission. If he does it gracefully, the nocturnal clip allows him to bring together all this small world in different sequences between London, New York and Chicago, but also in different settings, always with this moon as a common thread. The video was directed by Englishman Teeezy C (Central Cee, D Block Europe, Young T & Bugsey, French The Kid…).