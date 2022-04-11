The 5 cryptocurrencies that can change their trend this week

Since April 5, its price has fallen drastically. Now more stabilized, although close to the dangerous barrier of 42,000. The struggle between the bulls and the bears is what will define its future, but if it falls below $42,000 again, as it did in the early hours of April 11, could go down to $40,000.

NEAR/USDT

The cryptocurrency dipped as low as $14.71 on April 7 only to rebound sharply to its second all-time high of $19.47. The trend has decreased, but remains stable.

In principle, the bulls appear to be winning the battle as the 20 EMA is on the upside (15 USDT). On the other hand, if the price falls below the EMA it will mean a quick sale by traders taking advantage of the increase in the value of the coin, which would imply a imminent fall which could drop to the 50-day EMA ($12).

FTX/USDT

The prevailing trend on FTX is bearish, as despite reaching $49 on March 24, it fell to $47 and later to $45. However, the bulls are getting stronger, so that it is not ruled out that they manage to turn the course.

Buyers are defending strongly and a breakout of $49 is possible. If this continues in the long term, it is not out of the question that a breakout of $55 or even reach $65but for this it must be constant so as not to suffer a rebound.

ETC/USDT

Ethereum is one of the names that is always there, and being known by the small investor makes it one of the most stable. Recently in March it enjoyed a large rise that can continue the upward movement supporting the cryptocurrency.

Buoyed by the $52 surge on March 29, buyers will be able to implement a barrier of USD 38, completely changing the intention of change, from selling on the upswings to buying on the downswings. It seems that the buyers are gaining the upper hand, and they can take the cryptocurrency to levels of $53, although it will depend on whether it recovers in the short term.

XMR/USDT

In Monero there is one of the fiercest struggles between the bulls and the bears. In principle, the bulls have a slight advantage, but after so many days in an advantageous position, it is not ruled out that the trend changes.

The bears are trying to curb the recent rise of XMR. The 20-day EMA ($216) denotes a significant, and above all, steady rally for buyers. If these continue strong, the XMR will continue to rise, being able to hover around USD 250. In the last hours, the bears have increased their attemptsso if they eventually stop the uptrend, it could turn down, reaching as far as the 50 EMA of $190.