The 5 cryptocurrencies that could increase their price this week

After a rather disastrous start to the year, it has returned to more than $45,000 in price for Bitcoin. Last week was full of mixed feelings for BTC as it traded in a price range of $45,800 to $47,400.

The rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) ($44,333, €40,500) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in positive territory indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

Theta

Metaverse cryptocurrencies are popular with consumers looking for undervalued and underrated projects to invest in during the current crypto bear market.

Theta Network, which debuted in 2018, is the leading launch platform for verified and licensed NFTs. THETA has some of the biggest crypto collaborations, building NFT collections for world-class celebrities like Katy Perry, The Price Is Right, and others. THETA is known for having some of the most exciting NFT auctions on the market.

The rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) ($3.54) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near the overbought zone indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside. The token has been priced between $2.50 and $4.40 for the past few weeks. Right now it is at $3.88.

VET

The VeChain token has been able to maintain its current levels although the crypto market was losing strength. The sector has seen recent bullish price action that has pushed the price of VET and other digital assets to a yearly high.

One silver lining to note, though not one to ring bells about, is that the bulls have not allowed the price to drop below the $0.07 breakout level. VET broke above resistance at 0.07 on March 27.

The rise of the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) ($0.06) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into positive territory indicate an upside for buyers.

AAVE

Aave (AAVE) broke out of the downtrend line on March 29, signaling a possible trend reversal. If the price sustains above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), it will signal the start of a new move higher.

AAVE increased in value by 42% in the last 7 days. In the last month, the percentage shoots up to 90%. If the bulls push the price above $262, the rally can extend to the psychological $300 level.

RUNE

The ThorChain cryptocurrency has had good numbers since the second half of March, when the cryptocurrency market began to adopt a recovery sentiment. With underlying optimism rising, RUNE buyers broke some major resistances such as $5.8, $9.2 and even $11.8.

There are prospects for a break above the downtrend line. If that happens, it can then go up to $17. If the price bounces off $11, the buyers will again try to resume the uptrend by pushing the pair above the overhead resistance.