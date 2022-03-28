The 5 cryptocurrencies that could skyrocket this week

There is a major uptrend line forming with support near $45,200 on the BTC/USD chart. The pair could continue to move higher and could even clear the $48,000 resistance zone.

A successful breakout and close above the $47,600 level could spark another rally. In the indicated case, the price could even break above the resistance level of $48,000. This level can again act as a hurdle, but if the bulls break through it the pair could rally to the psychological level of $50,000.

Cardano

Cardan (ADA) made a breakthrough this week after months of disappointing moves, rocketing the price by 45% in a fortnight.

For the time being, it looks like the ADA rally could hold, as with aggregate supply on the network still not recovering from losses, investors might prefer to continue to hold their ADA.

The coin retested a monthly resistance at $1.2 and is still struggling to break above it. Therefore, a potential correction can stabilize the rapid bull run and provide a downside opportunity for traders.

chain link

Chainlink trading (LINK) has been in a massive range between $13 and $36 for the past few months. The price broke above the $15.3 level of previous resistance and could retest it as support. In all likelihood, this would be followed by a rally in LINK.

Chainlink has a bullish outlook in the coming weeks. Price is always attracted to liquidity, and now that $15.3 has been broken, it could retest support before the next leg towards the $18 area and the $19.5 level.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS), the video game token, has been trading between $72 and $44 for the past few days. Axie Infinity (AXS) continued its uptrend after recovering from its demand zone.

The $63 mark would be critical for the bulls to defend a further drop into the $60-62 range. Furthermore, while the 20-day EMA struggles to close above the 50-day EMA, the bulls should aim to test the $72 mark in the coming days.

To top it off, the altcoin shares a 30-day correlation of 83% with Bitcoin. Therefore, keeping an eye on the movement of Bitcoin would be essential to making a profitable move.

FTX-Token

FTX Token (FTT) broke out and closed above $49 on March 24. Although the buyers pushed the price above the psychological resistance of $50 on March 25, they were unable to sustain the higher levels. This could drop the FTT/USDT pair down to the 20-day EMA ($45).

If the price rebounds from this level, the buyers will once again try to break above the overhead resistance zone between $49-$52 and resume the move higher.