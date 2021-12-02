the 5 days of waiting and fear arrive

The five days of waiting provided for in article 122 arrive-BIS, paragraph 1 of the decree-law n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree), in force since 12 November 2021 following the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree) within which the Revenue Agency will be able to confirm or reverse the successful transfer of the credits accrued from the superbonus interventions and other building bonuses provided for in art. 121, paragraph. Days that for many will turn into moments of anxiety and fear, considering in many cases the amount of credits we are talking about.

Confirmation of credit transfer: the provision of the Revenue Agency

Only 20 days have passed since the entry into force of the decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157 (Anti-fraud Decree) and it seems that in addition to the Government, the Revenue Agency also wants to get serious, which yesterday announced the Provision 1 December 2021, n. 340450 concerning “Definition of the criteria and procedures for the suspension, pursuant to article 122-bis of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34, introduced by article 2 of the decree-law 11 November 2021, n. 157, of the communications of the transfers, even after the first, and of the options sent to the Revenue Agency pursuant to articles 121 and 122 of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34“.

The new controls of the Revenue Agency

The Provision was provided for in paragraph 1 of article 2 of the aforementioned decree-law no. 157/2021 which introduced article 122 in the Relaunch Decree-BIS titled “Measures to combat fraud in the field of credit assignments” and does nothing but apply the provisions contained in the same article 122-BIS.

The contents of the Measure

In the provision of the Revenue Agency containing the following paragraphs:

Object of the provision Selective criteria Suspension and cancellation procedure

Selective criteria

With regard to the selection criteria, the following is specified in the Provision of the Revenue Agency:

the communications of the options for the discount or for the assignment of credits, even subsequent to the first, sent to the Revenue Agency pursuant to articles 121 and 122 of the decree-law n. 34/2020, which present risk profiles, are selected for the application of the suspension procedure referred to in Article 122-BIS, paragraph 1, introduced by article 1 of decree-law no. 157/2021;

the suspension, for the purposes of preventive control of communications, takes place on the basis of the criteria set out in article 122-BIS, paragraph 1, second sentence, of the decree-law, referring to: the consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications and options with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration; the data relating to the receivables being transferred and the parties involved in the transactions to which said receivables are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration; to similar sales previously made by the parties indicated in the communications and options.



Suspension procedure

The Revenue Agency, within five working days of the regular receipt of the communication, informs the person who sent the communication if the same has been suspended pursuant to article 122-bis, paragraph 1, of decree-law no. 157/2021 with the clarification that the suspension period cannot be greater than thirty days with respect to the date on which the Revenue Agency announces the suspension itself.

In the provision it is then specified that:

the suspension of the communications referred to in article 121 of the decree-law is communicated with a receipt made available through the telematic services of the Revenue Agency;

the suspension of the communications referred to in article 122 of the decree-law is communicated with a notice published in the same section of the reserved area of ​​the website of the Revenue Agency through which the communication was sent.

The suspension concerns the entire content of the communication.

Cancellation procedure

If the Revenue Agency believes that the elements that led to the suspension are confirmed as a result of the checks carried out, it announces the cancellation of the effects of the communication to the person who sent it, with the relative motivation; in this case, the communication is considered not to have been made. The cancellation of the effects of the communication is announced in the same way as for the suspension procedure. In the event that the communication has been sent through an intermediary referred to in article 3, paragraph 3, of the regulation referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic no. 322, this subject is required to inform the holder of the deduction or credit assigned of the cancellation of the effects of the communication, taking care to forward the receipt from the Revenue Agency.

Communications deemed to have been made and suspension of the suspension

If, as a result of the checks carried out by the Revenue Agency, the risk elements that led to the suspension are not confirmed, or the maximum suspension period has expired, the communications they are considered carried out and produce the effects envisaged by the provisions of the director of the Revenue Agency prot. n. 250739 of 1 July 2020 and prot. n. 283847 of 8 August 2020; without prejudice, however, to the subsequent ordinary checks on the correctness of the operations inherent to the

communications same.