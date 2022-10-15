The 5 Directors Who Have Directed Nonstop For 50 Years – Movie News

From silent cinema to contemporary times, directors capable of creating masterpieces have emerged over 5 decades. Here we recover some of them.

Make a first masterpiece like blue velvet it is a lofty achievement. Make a second masterpiece like Mulholland Drive it is quite a feat. And then there are those unusual filmmakers, like David Lynchwho have enough time to continue making remarkable films over many decades without losing an ounce of creativity and inspiration.

Are there directors who have made classics for five decades or more? Yes. This kind of creative longevity is a rare phenomenon. Most likely and usually there will be ups and downs (such as Dunes of Lynch himself). But there are a number of famous directors who have overcome the enormous challenge of making very good cinema for five decades or more.

Charles Chaplin



Roy Export Co.Ltd.



Charles Chaplin not only stands out for being, along with Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd, one of the most important exponents of physical and silent comedy, but also his trajectory ran parallel to a series of technological evolutions that cinema experienced, for example, the arrival of sound and how he resisted implementing it.

Any of his films from the 1910s marked him as a master of his craft, but it was in the 1920s that he cemented his iconic tramp Charlot. in movies like The Gold Chimera. Refusing to speak on camera, Chaplin produced Modern times (1936), but later used his voice lucidly in The great Dictator (1940) and Footlights (1952).





Alfred Hitchcock



Taschen



In his early work The tenant (1927), Alfred Hitchcock established some of the codes and obsessions that nurtured much of his filmography. Although it was a silent film, there was a lot of clarity in the themes with which he wanted to inflict pain on the audience: crimes, sexual obsessions, doubts, mystery and suspense.

With the espionage thriller the man that knew too much (1934), the ghosts of the past in Rebeca (1940), the obsessions and voyeurism of Vertigo (1958), the sleaze of Psychosis (1962), the surprise in Birds (1962) and the violence in Frenzy (1972), Hitchcock earned the title of “master of suspense.”





Stanley Kubrick



Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.



Known for his meticulous and demanding natureStanley Kubrick’s last film, Eyes wide Shut (1999), with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, had an especially long run. The 15-month shoot is known to be one of the longest and most grueling in film history and came at the end of a journey Kubrick had planned since 1960.

But in all those years, Kubrick did not sit still. He made a critical speech against the war in Paths of Glory (1957); made the most influential science fiction movie in history, 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968); he directed a masterful period film as Barry Lyndon (1975); and finally created a work of canonical horror that doesn’t need much of an introduction, The glow (1980).





Martin Scorsese



Columbia Pictures



From the violent existentialism of Taxi driver (1976) to corruption as a fundamental element of coexistence in the Irish (2019), for half a century Martin Scorsese has thrilled, surprised, provoked and challenged audiences introducing alienated and lonely men, as well as characters thirsty for the trappings of American success.

And in that long journey is the bravery of Wild bull (1980) which combines black and white with an attention to detail of Italian-American urban life. We also find the gangster saga in GoodFellas (1990), his love of Hollywood history in The Aviator (2004) and, finally, the hilarious world of financial stocks in The wolf of Wall Street (2013).





steven spielberg



Aaron Rapport



Despite its detractors, the name of steven spielberg has a guaranteed place in the movie history books and in Hollywood statistics because he was the director who inaugurated the notion of the ‘blockbuster’; your movie Shark (1975) was the first modern blockbuster and the first masterpiece from one of the most influential directors in the industry.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) proved to be another commercial success, but ET the alien (1982) became stratospheric. The next decade saw Schindler’s List Y jurassic-park. After 9/11, Spielberg’s work took on a more somber and reflective tone with AI Artificial Intelligence (2001), Munich (2005) and bridge of spies (2015).