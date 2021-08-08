The 5 Endings of The Return of the King Are All Beautiful | Cinema

Finding a flaw a The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King that it is not compensated by the flurry of emotions of the film is a feat of true professionals of the “raised finger”. Peter Jackson’s work hits its conclusion by hitting such an ambitious target with so much enthusiasm that it retrospectively illuminates even previous two films.

This despite The Return of the King is a less difficult work to get right than The two Towers (as the director himself has admitted several times). The trend is more linear and so emotionally charged that it can hold up well for the three hours and pass on screen. Yet the closure of the great saga could not have been one iota different than it was. And only Peter Jackson could do it like that. It had to be exaggerated, ambitious, moving, and still with the “muscles” in sight, but also with a cinematic heart beating fast. He was asked to reach for the stars, while not forgetting what it feels like to stay attached to the ground.

Whatever Peter Jackson says, it can be defined at least as a titanic undertaking.

Not even the reviews of the time had who knows what objections to make to the cinematic triumph they faced. We talked about it extensively a few days ago. Only Variety hinted at what would later become a major criticism. In fact, they write: “The Return of the King is a fast-paced 200-minute film without an extra ounce of “fat”. At least until the multiple inappropriate endings that go on forever, as if Jackson can’t let go of the movie.“.

Slowly, with a cool head, the five “interminable” endings have become the subject of the commentators’ irony, as well as one of the main criticisms leveled at the film. The detractors have set up a narrative precisely on these last minutes, speaking of it as an out of control conclusion, so overwhelming that it has gone beyond the edges of the drawing by smudging it.

We recently reviewed the film in the new 4K version in the setting of the Energy room in Melzo and, frankly, even today as then, the interminable conclusion is a moment of absolute beauty that should not be changed one iota.

The Lord of the Rings works with the time of the story. It is a long 9-hour film (12 if you consider the extended editions), which chooses its epic dimension precisely in the abundance of plots. There is not one useful and one useless element for the final result. Each sequence, even the most marginal ones (such as the long opening party The Fellowship of the Ring) go to fill the imaginary world of fantasy. The emotion so strong at the end of the journey comes from the amount of experiences lived together with these characters. From the humblest moments in the earth and mud, to the most sublime victories.

The Return of the King it was never the film where Frodo simply throws the Ring into Mount Doom. It is the final act in which the middle earth fights for its salvation and finally shows itself united. The battle for Minas Tirith is not for a city, but for the fate of all that is right, alive and true of this world.

And then the conclusion of Frodo’s mission is by no means the ending of the story. Peter Jackson does exactly like his character: he stops on the verge of the end. He looks at the Ring once more, holds it in his hands and does not want to throw it away.

Then he adds an ending, one more look, one more hug.

Give the liberating laughter of the reunited Company for the first time in a long time. It slows them down, certainly in a somewhat bizarre way, but they are the first moments of relief after so many hours of suffering and death. The last time we saw Gandalf he was shedding a tear for the fate of the hobbits he feared he had sent to death. His is a nice close-up. Tender, good-natured and liberating.

With what an incredible shot the sequence then continues: friends gathered around the bed fill the screen in a way that only the cinema (and therefore the image projected on a huge screen) can do. Each character tells a story. Each could have their own close-up. Instead they are finally together after a while, and it’s up to the viewer to decide what to watch.

The Hobbits play and hug peacefully, while Aragorn and Legolas pay their respects. Gimli wipes the tear that is running from his eye, and Gandalf initially composed puts his hands on his hips with the good-natured reproach that distinguishes him. The scene can only end with Sam’s smile.

Loading... Advertisements

The second finale, on the other hand, closes the political plot that lends the film its title: the King is back. Aragorn’s coronation takes place in a packed Minas Tirith. But the real twist is another: the meeting with the Hobbits. The great and solemn meets the small and humble. What better image to tell the Tolkienian epic and all the author’s love for what is simple? The constructions of society, the institutions, bow to the silent heroes who, unseen and not feared, have changed the fate of an era.

When the shot moves away there is the full scale of dimensions de The Return of the King: from the faces the perspective rises up to see the city in its entirety without recognizing the people anymore. From flesh to cold rocks, yet still pulsating with humanity. The transition that follows is a cross-dissolve that brings the film back from realism to the plane of legend. If in the Fellowship of the Ring we entered the map of Middle-earth, now from the image full of details we return to the illustrated pages of the book.

The return to the Shire is hot. The old man who observed the Hobbits and Gandalf in the first film returns to it The Return of the King. We see it cross the eyes of adventurers, but the exchange is completely different. Now there is pride in the pose of someone who, from the top of a horse, is home again. The Shire hasn’t changed, and neither have its inhabitants, but our protagonists have. There are wounds that cannot be removed (like Frodo) and there is a new courage to take your life in hand as Sam does.

The mastery of this third finale is all about the choice to shoot the films seamlessly. Some shots that Jackson had put in The Fellowship of the Ring to explain the life of the Hobbits, they return here in a mirror image. At this moment we see that everything has changed. The period of maturation takes place just when you return home and confront yourself with normality and life as always. How much history there is in Sam’s decision to get up and go to Rosie, the woman he loves. Just a look from the friends, a deep breath, and this moment closes the long story of friendship and affection, giving it a happy ending.

It does not speak, it does not describe, it shows gestures that only those who have made the entire journey can understand. How much real life there is inside these images, how many authentic feelings. I am no longer a Hobbit, we are no longer in a realm of fantasy: it is an eternal image out of time and space. A moment of spontaneous and identified acting. Friends joke, laugh and thrill for Sam. They make fun of him conspicuously because they love him. We know they are cheering for him. A hint of melancholy in Frodo’s eyes, however, takes us to the final quarter.

Bilbo’s legacy has been collected. The story continued. But now our narrator has to leave us too. He deserves rest and peace. We prepare for the final greeting, putting a period on the last line and leaving other pages blank. It is not a death farewell, but it is the beginning of something new. There is so much fragility in Bilbo, and how much tenderness Ian Holm manages to instill when his uncle bends his head on his nephew’s shoulders.

Going on a new journey is never easy, especially if it has no return. Yet there will still be a tomorrow. A new sun, new nights, other lives that will be born and loves and friendships will find their fulfillment. We still live in Middle-earth, and precisely because evil has not won the characters’ eyes fill with tears upon departure. Sympathy towards one another, the sense of lack that distance will produce, are the brightest example of the triumph of good. Not all tears are of pain, and these are of those who are not born of the earth like the inhuman Uruk-hai, but are still made of flesh and soul.

Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin hug each other not to let go. As with the Ring, but for an even stronger bond. No words are needed, as the Hobbit goes away with Gandalf. The Howard Shore soundtrack lets the emotions flow before the black screen.

Peter Jackson still leaves us a moment, a last breath before the farewell with the film. It’s the fifth finale: the beginning of Sam’s new life. We come back home. When the door is closed to this world of fantasy, the lights in the room are turned on again. The images can no longer go further, but the inhabitants of Middle-earth continue their adventures from behind that white cloth and in the memory left in those who have seen. This is the cinema for Peter Jackson.

The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King it closes like a moved greeting. An obligatory farewell, but which always seems to come too soon. And the five excessive, redundant endings, loaded beyond belief with emotion, are the greatest sign of the love that Peter Jackson has instilled in this cinematic endeavor. In an age when most films seem to have to close as quickly as possible due to poorly calculated production times or to have exhausted the available budget, every extra moment given to the public explains what this trilogy really is. Not just movies, but a visceral experience. Not a fictional story, but an epic made up of universal feelings and emotions that make it immortal.