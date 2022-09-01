The 5 exercises that will allow you to define your buttocks with little effort

Have hard, firm buttocks toned It is the goal of many of the people who spend long hours in the gym, however, there are a series of exercises that can be done at home in a simple way and that allow these results to be achieved in a very short time.

In addition, apart from the aesthetic aspect, the buttocks have a important function in the body: the gluteus maximus is responsible for hip extension and participates in the movement of external rotation, the medium abduction (separation) of the hip and stabilize the pelvis, and the minor acts in the same movements as the medium, but with less force. So having these strong muscles is essential to move with ease and agilityand more in case of working many hours sitting down or having a sedentary life.

In the same way, some worked buttocks also increase performance in many sportsThey can improve speed, power, explosiveness, and agility. This is because they stabilize the trunk and reduce the risk of injury, especially to the back.

Keep in mind that spending long hours or doing these exercises on a daily basis does not maximize the result since, like all muscles, it needs a couple of days of Recovery. Likewise, the other muscle groups of the body cannot be neglected.

The best exercises to define the buttocks

1

deep squats

It is the most popular exercise to work this area, with which, in addition, the legs and abdomen are toned, making it ideal for burning fat.

1

To start, stand with your eyes facing forward and your feet shoulder-width apart.



two

Go down with your back straight and slightly sticking your butt out, bending your hips and knees about 90 degrees.



3

At this point, drop below 90 degrees so that the muscles are further powered and balance is promoted.



4

Return to the starting position and repeat this process 8 to 10 times.



two

glute bridge

With this exercise, in addition to strengthening the buttocks, the abdomen and calves are toned.

1

Lie on your back, with your back flat on the floor, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart.



two

Raise your hips and buttocks with your back flat on the ground.



3

Hold this position for a few seconds and start the process again up to 8-10 times.



3

side lunge

It is a complete exercise with which the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves are activated.

1

Stand with your back straight, your eyes forward and your feet flat on the ground.



two

Horizontally move one of the legs, which must be completely stretched, while the supporting leg will remain flexed at 90 degrees.



3

Pick up the leg and return to the starting position. Repeat this process 8 to 10 times with each leg.



4

Side kick abduction

In this case, the hip muscles are worked, specifically, the gluteus medius.

1

Lie on the floor on your side with your legs fully extended, one on top of the other.



two

Raise the top leg about 45-70 degrees to the point of maximum gluteal contraction without flexing the spine.



3

Return to the starting position without one of the legs resting on the other and repeat the process about 8-10 times.



4

Do the same with the other side.



5

glute kicks backwards

The areas that are worked the most with this exercise are the gluteus medius and maximus.

1

Stand on all fours, with your knees and hands on the ground.



two

The hands should be open, shoulder width apart, and the knees straight, just below the hips.



3

Raise one leg, keeping it bent at 90 degrees, until it’s at hip level.



4

Lower your knee until it almost reaches the ground.



5

Repeat this movement 8 to 10 times with each leg.



This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





