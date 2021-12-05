the 5 famous actors who nearly stole the role from Robert Downey Jr.

As a casting choice, it was one of the most successful, profitable, enlightened and profitable in the history of cinema, yet at first and in the earlier stages of the film’s gestation stand alone dedicated to the superhero there were also many other actors vying to play Tony Stark alias Iron Man, the character who was finally entrusted, and with the results that we all know well, a Robert Downey Jr.

The interpreter has in fact seriously run the risk of not being chosen in the part he inaugurated, with the first film of 2008 directed by Jon Favreau, the golden cinematic epic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, it was not at all easy to bring Stark’s exploits to the big screen and back in 1996, at the dawn of a long and bumpy production process, even the brave Nicolas Cage he had already proposed for the part. Very close to the role he had also been Tom Cruise some time later, in 2004, but the project was happily wrecked and the role was later also offered to Hugh Jackman.

The decisive turning point comes when the direction of Iron Man is entrusted to Favreau, who reduces the field to only three names left in contention: Clive Owen, Sam Rockwell and precisely Robert Downey Jr., who fortunately for the House of Ideas turns out to be the first choice of the director in charge of sitting behind the camera. For Rockwell there will still be glory in the MCU shortly thereafter and right within an Iron Man movie, in this case the sequel Iron Man 2, as he was cast in 2010 to play the role of entrepreneur / villain Justin Hammer, Stark’s business rival. Robert Downey Jr.’s last appearance in the role was obviously in Avengers: Endgame and, at the moment, it seems very difficult that the actor can return to play the role of the deceased hero. Photo: Marvel Studios

