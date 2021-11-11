the 5 film roles that made the Italian-born actor famous

His Italian origins led him to the beautiful country to discover the most envied culinary tradition in the world. Now in its second season of “Searching for Italy“, Award-winning television program produced and broadcast by CNN, Stanley Tucci he is ready to celebrate his birthday enjoying a delicious tiramisu cake. Seriously, the American actor could blow out his candles right in Piedmont, where he is expected to shoot an episode of the format he has conducted. Without going into the merits of this new enjoyable adventure, today it seems a must to celebrate the multifaceted performer, remembering the roles that made him known to the general public.

Before we reveal the titles of the films, let’s introduce their protagonist. Stanley Tucci was born on 11 November 1960 a Peeksill from an Italian family. The father Stanley Tucci Sr. he has, in fact, Calabrian origins from both parents, as well as his mother Joan Tropeano, from Novigrad, province of Reggio Calabria. Despite this, the boy grows up in the city of New York, where he graduated in 1982. Shortly after finishing his studies he made his acting debut at Broadway with the show “The Queen and the Rebels“. The apprenticeship on television continues, appearing in numerous shows, including “Miami Vice” And “Wiseguy“. In 1985 comes the great cinematic opportunity with “The honor of prices“And ever since Stanley never stopped appearing on the big screen.

Stanley Tucci: 5 iconic roles

He has played the most disparate roles, playing the role of ironic, hilarious characters and transforming himself into the ruthless villain. He moved easily from New York’s most famous stages to national television, and then moved on to the big screen. He is an actor, voice actor, director and host. He has been the protagonist in more than 50 productions between cinema and television, but what are the roles that have made him famous?

It is certainly not the film that emphasizes the talent of a great actor, but it is the opportunity that introduces you to a huge audience. “The devil wears Prada“, 2006 comedy by David Frankel, gave a well-defined face to all those who until then had heard the name of Stanley Tucci at least once. Alongside an extraordinary Meryl Streep, the American actor plays Nigel, a close collaborator of the ruthless Miranda Priestly. A glamorous role, in which the actor proves to be elegant, calm, determined and in solidarity with the latest addition to the magazine Runway.

Anne Hathaway in Stanley Tucci in “The devil wears Prada” – Photo Credits: The eye of the filmmaker

It is in 2009 when Stanley Tucci is the protagonist of the film “Lovable remains“(The Lovely Bones). On this occasion the director Peter Jackson assigns him the difficult task of interpreting George Harvey, a violent and brutal man who rapes and later kills his young neighbor. A delicate role, in which the actor masterfully gives life to a maniacal and ruthless character. Thanks to this interpretation Stanley is a candidate for Oscar like “Best Lead Actor in a Drama Film“.

Stanley Tucci in “Amabili Resti” – Photo Credits: MoviePlayer

With “Burlesque“, 2010 musical directed by Steven Antin, Stanley Tucci enter the fantastic world of night clubs. Ironic, irreverent, colorful, the actor does not look bad in front of the equally iconic roles played by Christina Aguilera And Cher. Elegant and passionate, Tucci he plays a character who remains etched in the minds of the spectators.

Cher and Stanley Tucci in “Burlesque” – Photo Credits: MoviePlayer

In 2015 Stanley Tucci is the protagonist of “The Spotlight case“, 2015 film directed by Tom McCarthy, which won the Oscar as “best original screenplay“. On this occasion the actor plays the role of Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer representing victims of sexual abuse in the Boston area on the occasion of a scandal related to the Catholic Church.

Stanley Tucci in “The Spotlight Case” – Photo Credits: IMBd

Among the latest projects that have seen him as a protagonist is “Supernova“(2020). A moving story, in which Tucci plays the difficult role of Tusker. The man, suffering from a bad disease, decides to leave with his partner Sam to the rediscovery of the places that have been part of his life. An exciting journey with and against time, in which the actor thrills more than ever.

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in “Supernova” – Photo Credits: MovieDigger

Marta Millauro

Follow us on

Facebook

Metropolitan Magazine

Instagram

Twitter

Adv