The 5 films that are already candidates to win at the Oscar Awards • Canal C

With just a few months to go before the most important ceremony that rewards cinema, viewers have already made a clear choice about which films deserve to win a statuette. And in the distance, it is already possible to glimpse with great clarity which are the productions that resonate the strongest in the audience.

Here we tell you which are the five films with the most possibilities of lifting one of these awards:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda). It will be precisely the women of this Wakanda community, Ramonda, Nakia, Shuri and Okoye, who will put the defense of their people on their shoulders in the face of the constant threat they receive after the death of their leader, King T’Challa.

empire of light

Sam Mendes presents a love story between Hilary (Colman), a movie worker caught up in the grim routine of opening a movie theater every morning and supervising Stephen (Michael Ward), a young black man, who is a new employee at the place, who confronts the racism typical of the 80s in the United Kingdom. Both characters deal with their own demons and are wounded by aggressions beyond their control, so one quickly finds refuge in the other.

Also read: The Netflix miniseries that became a rage in a week

RRR

This epic story has managed to win the approval of the public. RRR is an Indian abbreviation already with which people say rage, war and blood. This feature film shines for its excess, its passion and the exaggerated way it tells a story worth seeing.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The production takes place years after the events of the first film. The Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children) is in danger again and to stay safe, they will have to fight strong battles that will lead them to face several tragedies. In this installment the characters of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are parents in the new movie. “The whole movie is about protecting the family. We have all been through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it is worth fighting for. We put that in the movie,” Worthington said at the D23 event.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise’s new film had a collection of more than 140 billion dollars in Latin America alone and exceeded 12 million viewers. In this new installment, the protagonist has become a Navy test pilot, a job that he always considered ideal for him. Everything changed in this time, there hasn’t been a big war in years and the role of the aviators can now be performed by an intelligent drone. However, Maverick will prove that his talent cannot be replaced.