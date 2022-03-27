The 5 films that have inspired ‘The Bridgertons’ – Series news

Creator Chris Van Dusen has drawn on several feature films to shape the Julia Quinn novels. Season 2 is now available on Netflix.

If you’ve eagerly devoured season 2 of The Bridgertons, maybe you want to continue investigating that world of palace intrigues and noble love affairs that Netflix fiction has so amusingly portrayed. Creator Chris Van Dusen has acknowledged in an interview with ew what there are five films that have served as inspiration to shape the novels of Julia Quinn. And he has his reasons.

According to Van Dusen, the two adaptations of pride and prejudice -the 1995 miniseries and the 2005 movie- have helped him with the Bridgerton brothers. As well The Age of Innocenceby Martin Scorsese; dangerous friendshipsby Stephen Frears; The Duchess, by Saul Dibb; and surprisingly Barry Lyndonby Stanley Kubrick. All of them, for one reason or another, have served to develop the Netflix series and have contributed to its success.

For those who have finished the installment of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and want more, here are the movies that have inspired The Bridgertons and that ensure a very entertaining afternoon for fans of the genre.

‘Pride and Prejudice’ (1995 and 2005)

adaptations of pride and prejudiceboth the miniseries (1995) and the tape titled Pride and Prejudice (2005), helped the creator to enter the genre. “Those are the gold standards”Says Van Dusen, “They’re beautiful and those images, Colin Firth in his white shirt and Darcy with his hand clenched, have been etched in my brain for as long as I can remember. They made me fall in love with the genre in the first place.”

It’s easy to see the inspiration pride and prejudice he gave to the creator since, as he says, they are two iconic pieces from the stories of the palace. In fact, she was also key to author Julia Quinn, who has also cited Jane Austen as one of her role models with her novels.

‘The Age of Innocence’ (1993)

Martin Scorsese’s work was the starting point to give him that erotic touch that he likes so much about The Bridgertons. He noticed how the filmmaker posed in The Age of Innocence an attraction through looks, without showing too much, and he loved being able to do the same in his own story.

“That movie is sultry and sexy without showing too much. It really set the standard for those longing looks you feel and see between two people from across the room.. You can feel the longing that is going on there. It establishes the rules of society and the rules of the world in an interesting and dynamic way. And I love the voiceover in that movie.”

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ (1988)

dangerous friendshipsa film directed by Stephen Frears in 1988, is another of the references mentioned by the creator of The Bridgertons. In this case, she used her humorous tone and her ability to laugh at herself. That is just what she likes about the movies and series that she watches and what she wanted to bring to her own production.

“I fell in love with that movie because it was so much fun. The tone is humorous and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. The kind of movies and TV series that always attract me are those that don’t take themselves too seriously, that know what they are and what they want to be.. That movie is. There’s so much decadence in that movie… It’s exaggerated. You can definitely feel that in Bridgerton“, Van Dusen recounts.

‘The Duchess’ (2008)

With The Duchess We completely changed record. Saul Dibb’s film, with Keira Knightley as the protagonist, is based on the life of Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, a woman interested in politics and a gambler who did not fit the feminine image of the time. This led her to be the focus of controversy. The Bridgertons it has a very strong feminist component and the creator used this production as inspiration to portray women.

“Keira Knightley as Georgiana is such a fascinating character. She lived in an opulent, gilded cage. A lot of the issues the character deals with are very relevant to what we’re doing at Bridgertonas for women who find ways to assert themselvesVan Dusen explains.

Barry Lyndon (1975)

The most surprising inspiration is the Stanley Kubrick film. He is a director who loves satire, wildness and political incorrectness. A priori, nothing we can see in The Bridgertonsbut Van Dusen, a fan of Kubrick’s work, used the staging of Barry Lyndon as an influence for the series.

“I love that movie from a purely aesthetic point of view. When I was developing the show, that movie was brought up in almost every meeting we had, and we took stills from it.“, reveals the creator, “The look of the film is beautiful with candlelight. You can really feel the warmth from the glow of those candles. All interior night scenes were shot by candlelight and no other light. It’s just awesome.”

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter