The 5 global candy giants that will turn (more) gold this Halloween

Humanity has eaten sweets for thousands of years. When we had not discovered sugar, people loved the sweetest fruits and learned to make desserts sweetened with fruit juice and honey.

Later the taste for the sweet nectar of the cane spread slowly through the populations of Oceania and South Asia until 5,000 thousand years ago came to Chinese and Indian.

crystal sugar that we know today was discovered by chance around 350 AD in India when the religious Indians burned cane in religious ceremonies. You must have noticed that when you boiled and cooled the stick, it crystallized brown terrors that were sweet.

Currently, the ubiquity of sugar is undeniable and represents 20% of the caloric content of modern diets. Its production is an iimportant engine of the international economy and a weighty ingredient in the culinary and social heritage of humanity.

An adult average american consumes approximately 3.6 kilos of sweets per yearand children eat even more.

The candy industry is multi-billion dollar. Statista reported that US consumers spend $3.1 billion on candy only during the season Halloween.

Globally, the candy market was valued at $64 billion in 2021 and is expected to top $81 billion by 2027, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Below we show you the top 5 companies that dominate world candy sales.

