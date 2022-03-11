The 5 healthy vegetables, rich in vitamins and easy to grow even in pots

If you want a healthy life without having to be a constant slave to medicines, you absolutely must know these vegetables. You will not regret it!

During the coldest times of the year it can often happen to take the classics seasonal ailmentssuch as a cold or flu.

The classic answer given to us by our mother or grandmother is “You have to take vitamin C”despite the fact that you already take medicines to combat this type of ailment.

In reality there is a grain of truth in the grandmother’s sentence. Vitamins And mineral salts they are excellent allies against this type of ailments and would at least allow you to get sick less often and therefore to open the medicine box less often.

Vitamins and mineral salts in nature are contained in various plants and vegetables. Knowing which vegetables are richest in these important nutrients would therefore allow us to be able to take them fairly consistently, with a greater chance of enjoying a iron health.

Top 5 vegetables for iron health

Several foods are rich in vitamins and minerals, but it is not only these two types of nutrients that contribute to good health.

Each food has some important properties that allow us to improve the health of our body.

1. Garlic:

The first perfect ally is garlic. It is one of the most recommended foods to prevent various cancers. This vegetable, in fact, is capable of inhibiting the growth of cancer cells without equal.

It is perfect for the winter period due to its antibiotic action, perfect as an aid in case of flu.

2. Parsley:

Previously we mentioned the importance of minerals and vitamins for a healthy lifestyle.

Who better than parsley then, one of the vegetables with the highest concentration of minerals and vitamins, such as magnesium, potassium, calcium and vitamins A and C.



3. Strawberries:

The fregole contain high concentrations of ellagic acid. It is a polyphenol and antioxidant excellent for the prevention of various forms of cancer.

Strawberries also prove to be an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin B9. Due to the high folic acid content, they are also an excellent supplement for pregnant women.

4. Broccoli:

Broccoli, like cabbage, is known to be one of the most nutritious vegetables as well as being the perfect allies for cancer prevention.

Among the thousands of nutrients they have, most are in fact all anti-tumor substances, including lutein, beta carotene and quercetin.

5. Potato:

It can be cooked in a thousand ways, making it so pleasant to all palates. The potato is an extremely versatile tuber of which there are a thousand varieties.

It is always advisable to cook it with the peel, as it is precisely there that most of its nutrients are found.

Perfect food for diabetics due to the very low glycemic index, they are also rich in vitamin C, flavonoids, magnesium and potassium, mineral salts excellent for health and for losing excess fluids.