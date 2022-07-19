The 5 hugs of the Donostia Jazzaldia

Capacity limitations and the use of masks are a thing of the past. The Jazzaldia turns the page on restrictions and is once again the one we all know, with the Kursaal and the Trini bursting at the seams and with the raincoat as, if anything, the only protection. It’s time to embrace music again as has been done throughout life, to the rhythm of jazz, rock, blues or whatever is put forward. The programming of the 57th edition invites you to do so, with proposals that include old legends, promising youngsters and musicians who seem to have a flat in Gipuzkoa with such a presence. Not the very IggyPop, The Iguana, has wanted to miss the return to normality and he himself requested that his new tour pass through Donostia. It is not clear what he will play at the Kursaal on the 23rd. The idea is to review all of his hits, solo, with the Stooges or with any artist who has gotten in his way, but with him you never know and, honestly, it doesn’t matter. Without a shirt, he will be ready to hug.

Local artists are back on the lineup with names like Oreka TX, Hirukote, Swingin’ Bayonne and Sara Mansilla

It will not be the only old glory that passes through the Jazzaldia. So will one of the great legends of jazz such as pianist Herbie Hancock, who at 82 years old will surely put the entire Donostiarra public on its feet during the last day of the festival. Before, the subscribers to the contest, artists such as Diana Krall, Yann Tiersen, Gregory Porter, Steve Coleman Y Calexico, who know more than enough what this is about. There will also be hugs from the Far East, which will give hiromi the pianist Y the conductor Miho Hazamaand hugs of a new kind, more contemporary and even transgressive, like those that will be offered Louis Cole, Ben Lamar Gay Y Lakecia Benjamin in Trinity Square.





Two hugs with prize

The Donostiako Jazzaldia will be multiplied by two and will honor the careers of two leading musicians in the genre who have a very different relationship with the festival. the ethiopian Mulatu Astatke will know for the first time what it is like to play at the Jazzaldia and he will also do it outdoors, in full Zurriola beach, surely in one of the places that best adapt to their rhythms. Vibraphone, keyboardist, percussionist and, above all and above all, father of ethio-jazz, the style that he single-handedly created by merging jazz and Latin music that he discovered in Berklee (Boston) with the Ethiopian rhythms that he learned at home. With a long history, Astatke knows what it is to enjoy the affection of the public with three great differentiating moments that boosted his popularity: the one that lived in the so-called golden Ethiopian 70s, the one that raised him again in the 90s with the series of Ethiopiques albums and the one that filmmaker Jim Jarmusch directed him by including several of his themes in the film Broken Flowers.

The other award winner, Amina Claudine Myers, yes you know the Jazzaldia. She did it for the first time in 1993, opening for a whole BB King, she repeated it years later and will return this converted into a reference inside and outside of jazz. Pianist, organist, vocalist, composer, actress and educator, the professional curriculum of the American has always been linked to her social curriculum, she being one of the most important figures in the fight for the rights of African Americans in the native country. her. Her concert at the Trinity Square It will also be an excellent opportunity to embrace the black gospel bands of the 50s. Unmissable.





hugs kilometer zero

The two pandemic editions have been largely saved by the closest artists. If Portugal had a great weight last summer, there is no doubt that local artists have taken over a good part of the program these two courses. Although their presence is the same, the festival tries to continue embracing the young, and not so young, promises of Euskadi. Oreka TX will repeat at the Jazzaldia with Kokleaa work that will be presented at the Victoria Eugenie Theater and that is a review of his entire musical journey. On the other hand, two proposals from Iparralde, Hirukote and Swingin’ Bayonne, will reach the Kursaal terraces. Sara Mansilla, from San Sebastián, will set the pace in Garbera with his debut album.

Music, and especially jazz, cannot be embraced without new musicians and, for this reason, the event will give the opportunity to new-batch artists. Musikene students, without going any further, will have the excellent opportunity to play to the sound of the baton of the Japanese director Miho Hazama in the very Plaza de la Trinidad, while the Musika Eskola big band will perform on stage sponsored by Frigo. Likewise, Fnac will once again make its space available to local artists such as Eva Alcaide, Caligrama, Kyxo and Rumbling Lips, among others. It will therefore be an edition in which there will also be time to discover and be discovered.





new hugs

The reunion edition will feature new stages that will extend the musical offer throughout Donostia and beyond. The tentacles of the Jazzaldia will thus embrace the renovated shopping center Garbera with two spaces, one inside and one outside, both with free entry. The Broken Brother Brass Band from Pamplona will pass through there on the 21st; veteran blues voice Ural Thomas with his band The Pain a day later; Monophonics, which will repeat on the 23rd after passing through the Zurriola beach; San Sebastian Sara Mansilla 24th; and Californian Bruce Barth with his trio on the last day of the festival. In addition, the new stage will feature some of the proposals aimed at the little ones with Txikijazz and performances by Arima Soul, Carla Sevilla 5tet, Swingtronics, Lucía Fumero and Les Fous.

The Chillida Leku Museum already hosted some concerts last year and, on this occasion, will have the honor of opening the edition with a performance by the Ukrainian pianist Vadim Neselovskyiwhose proceeds will go to the Chernobyl Elkartea association.

To these two, practically, new proposals we must add the rest of the festival’s usual stages, with the classic mornings at the Victoria Eugenia Theater in which, among others, Chico Pérez, Carlos Sarduy, Moisés Sánchez, Berta Moreno and Marco Mezquida will be present. and Juan de la Riba; the San Telmo Museum with a second concert by Neselovskyi plus Craig Taborn, Sofiane Pamart and Benny Green with a double programme. Around the Kursaal, on the terraces, there will be the Frigo and Fnac stages, and the nights of the Náutico will feature up to four performances by the duo J-Silk.