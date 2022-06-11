Entertainment

The 5 images that respond because the beauty of Angelina Jolie is unique and incomparable

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Angelina Jolie is undoubtedly considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and today we show you why. The American actress, filmmaker and goodwill ambassador throughout her career has received several awards for her film achievements, including two Oscars, one for “Best Supporting Actress” and the humanitarian award; three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Image: Trending Mexico

Incredibly, since 2012 Angeline is “Special Envoy of the High Commissioner of the United Nations” for “Refugees”. In 2016 the “London School of Economics” announced that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife would be a professor of a new type of master’s degree on “Women, peace and security” with the aim of promoting gender equality and helping women. affected by conflicts around the world.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Shakira turns to her father’s recovery after announcing her separation from Piqué | People

6 mins ago

Model plus Jess Rodríguez did not qualify for Miss Costa Rica

7 mins ago

Toni Costa returns to uncover another secret of Adamari López

17 mins ago

Emily’s best looks in Paris

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button