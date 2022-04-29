The 5 Johnny Depp movies to remember the best of his career

Over the decades, Johnny Depp showed that this unusual quality could sustain projects that, in different hands, might not have been as successful. from the unclassifiable cry baby from John Waters to the supreme rarity of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Terry Gilliam. Depp has known how to deal with the idea of ​​acting as a field of analysis on curious spaces of the human being. A way to humanize and create variations on indefinable creatures, and often excluded and broken, through a friendly angle.

Of course, his collaboration with director Tim Burton has been the most controversial — and the most extravagant — point of his career. And it could well be said that Johnny Depp became the paradigmatic figure of the world of cinema that he is now thanks to the projects with the director. Despite criticism for repeating records or Burton’s insistence that his fetish actor be the center of several of his stories, the truth is that thanks to both, history the idea of ​​unusual cinema successfully penetrated mainstream cinema.

From the long collection of visual and plot experiments, of risks, failures and triumphs, Johnny Depp has a curious collection of works. We leave you the five best that allow you to analyze his career and understand his definitive contribution to the cinematographic language. The way to delve into amazing, moving and unforgettable characters. An enduring legacy that is part of the memory of pop culture.

Edward Scissorhands

This macabre fairy tale became over the decades a cult work, of considerable importance in pop culture. In addition to being the most elaborate and insight into the vision of Johnny Depp and Tim Burton as an artistic duo. But in addition to its cinematographic and plot benefits, the story of this moving monster is a milestone in cinema for several reasons.

In the first place, it is a gothic tale that took on the role of a romantic narration in the midst of horror film codes. At the other extreme, it is a sample of the peculiar sensibility that actor and director share. Together they created a story about loss, melancholy and desolation with a measured pace and careful staging. The result is a small artistic work that puzzled and seduced the general public in equal parts.

Edward Scissorhands he had to battle resistance from 20th Century Studios to Burton’s more unique ideas. The studio insisted on a happier ending to the story, changing the aesthetic, and even changing the plot to create something less “shady.” The director was pressured to cast Tom Cruise in the film’s title role. But after months of wrangling between drafts, Burton’s ideas were almost fully accepted. In particular, to give the opportunity to the very young Johnny Depp to embody the role that would give him a place in the history of cinema.

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga

By the beginning of the millennium, Johnny Depp was going through a low point in his career. With several box office failures behind him and a murky relationship with fame, the actor became a source of problems for production companies and studios. For this reason he was surprised that he was chosen to star in a project of the magnitude of Pirates of the Caribbean by Gore Verbinski. It was a risky decision because the role of Jack Sparrow required a complete change of register on the part of the actor. From the grim, tough and sometimes disturbing roles of his characters, Depp had to move to a more festive layer. He even create the embodiment of a new type of pirate. Also be the living reflection of one of the best known attractions of Disney.

As curious as it may seem, Johnny Depp was not the first choice in the selection. In the end, the actor was only cast after Bill Murray, Robin Williams and Steve Martin turned down the role. And that was only once the production made sure that the legendary Christopher Walken was not interested in playing the pirate.. Finally, and after overcoming the first moments of disbelief, Jack Sparrow ended up in the hands of Depp to change his career forever.

And to the surprise of much of the world of cinema, the success was resounding. Depp managed to create an unforgettable character that also turned Gore Verbinski’s film into a profitable franchise. At present, and with six films in tow, the saga is about to get a reboot without Depp and with a female cast. Even so, the actor’s imprint is lasting in the style of the movies and, without a doubt, for having become the most recognizable point of him.

Discovering Neverland

With the impulse of Pirates of the Caribbean In tow, Johnny Depp took on one of his deepest roles and the one that earned him an Oscar nomination. The story behind writer James Barrie allowed Depp to delve into a character without the need for characterization. but also make a vision on pain, exclusion and marginalization that surprised by its impeccable precision. The actor sublimated the figure of the writer to a tragic hero. He also composed a version about his strange personality, which ranged from suffering misunderstanding to fear.

Johnny Depp achieved what a good part of specialized Hollywood critics doubted: building a character through his emotional resources. Do it with a meticulous look at the inner world of the role and without resorting to makeup or elaborate staging. In several of the most celebrated scenes, Depp shows Barry as a boy in a man’s body, but without making his loneliness any less painful. There is an element of elegance and sophistication to the role, which reminded the general public that Johnny Depp is a method actor with considerable sensitivity.

Johnny Depp didn’t get the Oscar. But yes, he gained renewed recognition and respect that allowed him to build new places in his prolific and always interesting career.

Alice in Wonderland

Tim Burton was obsessed with reformulating Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story, and by the end of the first decade of the millennium he had succeeded. The result was a movie that baffled the audience but left another of Johnny Depp’s great memorable roles. His version of the mad hatter was surprising for being completely new and for his bombastic physical appearance.

Yes Burton turned Mia Wasikowska’s Alice into a heroine in search of identity, made the hat a tragic hero. Tormented by a tragic story and in the middle of a curious — and always suggested — love story, the character was the center of attention of the plot.

Of course, not all audiences took this new take on children’s storytelling well. There were complaints about Alice’s transformation into a version of Joan of Arc for Wonderland and questions about the abuse of Depp’s characterization. But still, the movie got a sequel in which it is finally made clear that what unites the already adult Alice and the Hatter is much more than a friendship. The script had the intuition to reflect on love, enduring bonds and intellectual power from a new layer. And of course, giving Depp the opportunity to create something new with a character that had many doubts.

In the end, Burton’s duology is a moment of rupture between the public’s preference for the director’s work and its transcendence. Even so, Depp came out on top and showed that his ability to create unforgettable and often moving characters was still intact.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The news of a spin off of the magical world created by JK Rowling excited fans. Especially when it transpired that the film would narrate the adventures of Newt Scamander, and also the mythical battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. Immediately, there was all sorts of speculation about possible performers for the mysterious dark wizard and romantic interest of the Hogwarts headmaster.

But the production kept the secret. So much so, that by the time it was announced that Colin Farrell would play Percival Graves, there were questions about his true identity. However, plot leaks were minimal and the important detail about whether Gellert Grindelwald’s appearance would actually occur was nursed for months. A fact that could mark several milestones in the prequel. With Albus Dumbledore played by Jude Law, it was expected that his archenemy would have the face of some interpreter with the same solidity as the British. Could it be Colin Farrell, who during the promotional campaign refused to answer very pointed questions about his role?

By then, Johnny Depp was already going through the first scandals due to his divorce proceedings. And what should have been a pleasant surprise for a good part of the fans turned into controversy. For its premiere, Fantastic beasts and where to find themHe revealed his big secret. Grindelwald he had been hiding from the public eye most of the time. And in the end, it turned out to be wearing the face of Johnny Depp, in a brief cameo that baffled the audience. But in the midst of the public debate over the domestic abuse allegations, the revelation had a sour touch that affected the film and, without a doubt, the character.

Tension rose on set during the filming of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald. By the time, Amber Heard’s complaints had reached the court and the scandal ended up splashing the recording. The role of Johnny Depp was praised by critics for giving Grindelwald a sinister and macabre air that amazed. But the huge controversy around him overshadowed his success. For the third installment of the saga, Depp was replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

However, Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald marked a milestone in Rowling’s magical world. More content than Ralph Fiennes’ Voldemort and much more elaborate than any other villain in the saga, the actor came back surprised again. And while he may not be remembered in the future for his involvement with the sub-franchise, one thing is clear. Depp managed to bring the wizarding world to an adult stratum. A new and unknown one for a new generation of fans.



