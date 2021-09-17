The 5 locations chosen to live in Italy by Hollywood VIPs

The charm of the Sweet life conquers everyone. And if tens of millions of tourists from all over the world arrive in Italy every year, there must be a reason.

Even i know it well vip of Hollywood: singers, actors and even politicians who have chosen to invest their substantial assets to buy a house in the Bel Paese. How to blame him? From Lake Como to Tuscany, there are many places in Italy to spend a holiday … or your whole life!

At the beginning of 2020, the proposal by Enrico Valentini, mayor of the Umbrian municipality of Gualdo Cattaneo, to invite no less than Jennifer Lopez, the Latin singer on the pages of the magazines thanks to a return of the flame with the historian ex Ben Affleck.

JLo, who showed up at the Venice film exhibition in the company of the actor (snubbing, however Serena Rossi, the godmother of the event and taken from a video that has made the rounds of social networks), has not yet accepted the invitation. Yet many of his colleagues have already made up their minds and went to the real estate agency to sign the contract. Do you want to know who I am?

Read on and you will find out!

Colin Firth, an Englishman in Umbria

If the singer of If you had my love he preferred to stay in the States, there is a British actor who hasn’t thought twice about moving to Italy. AND Colin Firth, recently at the cinema with a beautiful film of love and reflection together with Stanley Tucci.

To be honest, Firth loves Italy so much that he married one of our compatriots, Livia Giuggioli, and even obtained Italian citizenship. The beautiful couple has two houses between Tuscany and Umbria: the latter is located in Città della Pieve, not far from the house of Mario Draghi, our chairman of the board.

Depardieu and Mirren, the strange couple in Puglia

Two artistic and professional backgrounds similar and different at the same time, an elegant style for one and particularly exuberant for the other. Gérard Depardieu and Helen Mirren are the most different things the big screen can offer, but they have something in common: love for Puglia.

The French actor has decided to buy a house in the historic center of Lecce, the baroque city that everyone knows as the Florence of the south. The English actress, magnificent interpreter of Elizabeth II in The Queen (who won the Oscar for that role), he chose the little girl instead Tiggiano, always in the Lecce area. The village is famous for its “double Easter Monday”, as the day after Easter Monday is celebrated again. Not bad, right?

George Clooney, a love with a lake view

The most loved, discussed, photographed and paparazzi actor of all time is also one of Italy’s greatest admirers. Pages and pages of magazines filled up on George Clooney, especially when in 2001, the wonderful world of Hollywood, decided to buy a house in Italy.

With “only” 10 million dollars he won the ancient Villa Oleandra in Laglio, in an area with ancient Roman remains. Today that house is valued 100 million, 10 times as much. The credit goes to George and Amal, his beautiful wife, who made her even more beautiful and famous. A real real estate genius!

Will Smith, the prince of… Sermoneta

Other than Bel Air! The very nice Will Smith he decided that his princely house should be in Italy, and more precisely a Sermoneta, the village of lower Lazio famous for its Caetani Castle. Here he and Jada Pinkett wanted a view of the manor and one room to meditate, surrounded by a large olive grove and surprised by the goodness of the local cuisine. Why does a prince also need a table set, and where could he find it if not in Italy?