The 5 luxurious cars that Jessica Alba will leave her children as an inheritance

Jessica Alba is one of the most important businesswomen in the United States and these would be the ten cars that she would inherit to her children. She Slides and knows each one of them!

September 29, 2022 3:28 p.m.

One of the recognized actresses that the United States has is Jessica Alba, who could not transcend as an actress because she had children. However, today the Californian was able to do it as a businesswoman because she could be one of the founders of The Honest Company.

On the other hand, this great success led her to have a millionaire fortune that reaches almost 200 million dollars, for which she was able to acquire several goods.. One of them has been the cars, so we review the five cars that he will leave as an inheritance to his three children.

1-Lamborghini Aventador

This car is worth a million dollars.

When you think of a car the words that come to mind are luxury, speed and classic. Those could be the three best adjectives to describe the Lamborghini Aventador that with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is one million dollars, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

2-Tesla Model S

This Tesla is worth 130 thousand dollars.

One of the fashion cars of most celebrities worldwide is the Tesla Model S which has a unique design, which makes anyone think it is a car made for racing. However, the maximum speed it has is 250 km/h, but it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its 422 horsepower and has a value close to 130 thousand dollars.

3-Volvo XC90

This Volvo is worth 136 thousand euros.

To speak of Volvo is to see another traditional truck brand in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. On the other hand, the XC90 model is characterized by the design that it has as the glass gear lever. This idea is not by chance because it seeks to be the Apple in the automotive industry, so it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

5 – Range Rover Autobiography

This truck has 441 horsepower.

Undoubtedly one of the best trucks today is the Range Rover because it has a long tradition in this type of car. This SUV reaches a maximum speed of 225 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds thanks to the 441 horsepower it has and is priced at 145 thousand dollars.

5 – Bugatti Chiron

This car is worth 3.8 million dollars.

Just saying Bugatti brings to mind the unique design of the sports car from France. Currently, it is worth 3.8 million dollars and every penny is worth it because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, it has 1,500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them.