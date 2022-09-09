The 5 miniseries that you can see this weekend and that are nominated for the 2022 Emmys

The Emmy Awards gala will take place on September 12 and among the awards is the best miniseries of the year. Last year the series Lady’s Gambit won this award and this 2022 five miniseries compete for the Emmy: Who is Anna?, Dopesick: An Addiction Story, Pam & Tommy, The White Lotus Y The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes.

Who is Anna?

On Netflix you can see this intense series by Shonda Rhimes in which The true story about con artist Anna Delvey is told. The young woman cheated several New York high society people for years with false identities and a seductive personality. Actress Julia Garner (Ozark) plays the role of this con artist and Instagram star whose story became known after the report by journalist Jessica Pressler.

Dopesick: Story of an addiction

On Disney + you can see this miniseries that is based on the book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy. The Serie tells the story of America’s fight against opioid addiction. A story that began in the Purdue Pharma company, the offices of the DEA and a mining community in the state of Virginia. A miniseries that surprises for its extensive documentation and the interpretation of its protagonists.

Pam & Tommy

Also on Disney+ you can see other of the Emmy-nominated miniseries created by Robert D. Siegel that has the story of the controversial relationship between the well-known actress Pamela Anderson and the eccentric musician Tommy Lee. His life will change when an operator who worked in his mansion steals a sextape from them that goes around the world. Actors Lily James and Sebastian Stan bring these well-known characters to life and amaze with their stupendous performance.

The White Lotus

On HBO Max you can see this ironic 6-episode miniseries that is also nominated for an Emmy. An original series that tries to make a caricature of daily life in a luxurious resort. The series reflects the relationship between the demanding guests and the smiling hotel workers. Daily life in the hotel is not as ideal as it seems from the outside, and everyone begins to discover that strange things are happening, too.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

On Disney+ you can enjoy this great biopic about Elizabeth Holmes, the youngest billionaire in history. Actress Amanda Seyfried plays the lead in this miniseries created by Elizabeth Meriwether (new-girl). A young entrepreneur and founder of Theranos who became a con artist by cheating on an alleged miracle artifact. A good story that has received very good reviews.