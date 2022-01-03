The 5 most anticipated films of 2022 without considering Marvel

Well, we have landed in the new year that we sincerely hope will be a harbinger of joys, not only cinematic.

Having said that, being our site focused on the seventh art, here, obviously, we will refrain from launching into inappropriate investigations concerning the current, still sad and unfortunately current state of world pandemic, focusing exclusively, precisely, on the Cinema. Better to say, on what awaits us and is expected in this regard, in the near future.

In this article of ours, briefly but in a clear and exhaustive form, we will quickly offer you, with a quick glance and a shrewd and precise analysis, those that, according to the premises and the so-called hype, the five largest films are revealed to our eyes and based on our very personal expectations appeal and greater, considerable interest, authorial or otherwise. It goes without saying that we will see no end of great films but, for mere logistical needs and obvious timing, we have agreed and decided to select only a limited number, after our deep, scrupulous and careful observations and themselves selective.

In this vintage that has just begun, without a shadow of a doubt, theopus more awaited, which we have already anticipated extensively and in detail, it seems Killers of the Flower Moon, signed by Martin Scorsese (The Irishman). A film with very strong ambitions, written by the Oscar winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) which, under the direction of the aforementioned master Scorsese, sees together for the first time, in one of his films, if we exclude the short film The Audition in which Brad Pitt was also present, the magical couple formed by Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro.

For a story western of an epic matrix, mixed with a real, although naturally in this case fictionalized, a macabre story resonating with pure detection turbidly fascinating and, we are ready to bet, full of adrenaline suspense powerful and compelling.

In this 2022, it will finally be released on our screens The Batman from Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson, and we are really curious to see this “reboot”About the batman after Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed trilogy.

A few days ago, the brand new one was released internationally trailer which, pertinently, we show you here.

It will also be the turn of Spencer, biopic by Pablo Larraín with a wonderful Kristen Stewart, in the smell of Oscar, in the role of Lady D. Film that enchanted overseas critics, whose release in our theaters is expected in less than two weeks.

After the good reception of Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh will try his hand at the sequel to Agatha Christie’s literary masterpiece, once again playing the role of the most famous private investigator in history, the infallible Hercule Poirot.

For a highly anticipated transposition, directed by Branagh himself, as happened for the previous film just mentioned, by Murder on the Nile which includes, in his cast, in the front row the beautiful Gal Gadot.

And so here comes Gabriele Salvatores with Casanova’s return … forgive the wanted pun and wanted.

Films with Toni Servillo and Fabrizio Bentivoglio.

Therefore, Happy New Year of Cinema to all!

