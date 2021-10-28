the 5 most beautiful scenes of Gunther, in memory of Michael Tyler

James Michael Tyler, actor, recently passed away, could not celebrate his sixtieth birthday. Perhaps his was not a career full of roles, but for certain actors just one character is enough to remain etched forever in the memory of the spectators. This is the case of Gunther, played for ten long years in the sitcom Friends.

Two days ago, too soon news, the tragic death of James Michael Tyler of Friends. In ten years of sitcom he had faithfully played his character: Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk café, visited by the group of friends and, as such, one of the few and main sets of the whole series. We have decided to pay homage to him with a selection of scenes, the best, which involved the most iconic character of his career. It is a personal ranking, but not in the classic sense: in fact, Tyler himself, called to decide, chose in his own hand what he considered – in no particular order – his favorite moments of Gunther. What better way to pay him homage, then, than to rely on his will. Meanwhile, his Friends colleagues have also paid tribute to him.

1. Difficult cohabitation (21×05): In this episode, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) finds herself in the company of a very expensive purebred feline, a hairless sphinx cat. The whole group of friends agree that they don’t like the animal’s appearance, but Gunther steps forward to buy it and so impress Rachel, in one of the many revealing moments they demonstrate. his soft spot for her. Regarding the choice, Tyler stated: “I tried to empathize with the mentality of Gunther, who basically hates everything and everyone except Rachel.”

2. Double party for Rachel (22×02): In this episode, Gunther finds himself trapped in a party organized at the home of Monica (Courteney Cox), out of its natural habitat. He will find saving help in Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), who will help him orchestrate an escape plan. Tyler chose this episode not only because it is the one in which his character actually has the most lines ever, but because it allowed him to get closer – on the one hand – to another member of the group outside of Rachel, and to focus – on the other hand – what she hates most of all: Monica.

Loading... Advertisements

3. Do you remember that night? (20×07): There are many guest stars one after the other within Friends: Brad Pitt, Gary Oldman, Julia Roberts and many, many others. Among these also Winona Ryder, present in this episode in the role of a former sister of Rachel. Tyler admitted that, unlike his character, off-set his (love?) Interest went right to Johnny Depp’s ex: “I had kind of a crush on her, so it was great to see her come in.”

4. Lullaby for Emma (2×09): More than the best, since he doesn’t say a word, we could put this one among the funniest and, above all, satisfying scenes of Gunther, given his interest in Rachel. Here we find Ross (David Schwimmer) in pain from an accidental punch to a pole, with Gunther in the background visibly enjoying it. Tyler said the reaction it wasn’t in the script, but it was Schwimmer’s idea: “David turned to me and said, ‘Oh my God, you should smile ear to ear because you hate me.’ I thought it was brilliant.”

5. Arrivals and departures (17 / 18×10): Lastly, it could only be the last, nostalgic, at times dramatic episode, the final ending of everything Friends. Specifically in the scene chosen by Tyler, the character of Gunther finally reveals his love to Rachel. The girl’s reaction is not exactly what she hoped for, but the charge of sweetness – even then, especially today – it alone is worth the price of the effort and definitively closes the Gunther arc.