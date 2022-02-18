The 5 most controversial moments of Kristen Stewart in social networks

Her role as Diana of Wales earned her an Oscar nomination. Let’s review 5 moments of her irreverence and her playfulness.

Kristen Stewart must be the actress whose name, fame and career generate an avalanche of followers on social networks. Her Oscar nomination for her role as Lady Diana Spencer, in the film ‘Spenser’, they have only increased their popularity.

But where there is celebrity, there is also ‘dimes y diretes’. These are the most controversial moments of the actress, who rose to fame with the contemporary vampire saga ‘Twilight’.

1. Kristen the boxer

Networking A video went viral while practicing martial arts: These images have given him the appearance of a temperamental, rude and defiant woman.

Many times he has preferred silence and life away from the press. Directors like David Fincher have praised the strong character of this actress and her willingness to take on challenges in her artistic work.

2. Fight with Trump

@videogay ✨KRISTEN STEWART✨ #lgbt #kristenstewart #donaldtrump #foryoupage #foryou #viral ♬ original sound – 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐𝒈𝒂𝒚

There are people who have disputes with their husbands, neighbors or office colleagues, but Kristen is on another level.

She is so “tough” that she confronted the very former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who had branded her an “infidel”.

On the ‘Saturday Night Live’ program, the actress was proud of her personality and His voice did not shake when responding to Trump.

3. Watching Cate Blanchett

Without a doubt, the video that caused the most controversy was the one that records the moment in which Kristen Stewart snoops on the beautiful actress’s neckline Cate Blanchett, during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

Stewart has not hesitated to praise Blanchett’s work and has expressed admiration for her colleague, but tabloid tabloids have attributed a romance that never existed.

4. Without shoes and crazy

@eboreaaaal K🥵 #kristenstewartedit #kristenstewart #aesthetic #foryou #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – eboreal

In times when expressions of sexiness are not viewed with approval, Kristen surprises the TikTok audience by dancing barefoot and in ripped jeans.

The Rolling Stones sought her out to dance in the video for their song ‘Ride ‘Em On Down’. But the TikTok audience preferred to play Madcon’s ‘Beggin’ in the background.

4. Birthday with his girlfriend

They say that humor is a sign of intelligence. This video shows the healthy relationship, playful, cheerful, that the actress is wearing with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, with whom she fell madly in love in a bar.

Dylan Mayer She is a writer, screenwriter and actress. Both met seven years ago, but they were photographed for the first time in New York in August 2019. Since then, hundreds of very romantic photos can be seen on social networks.

5. Crying in the car

@elle_436 stay 🤰🏻 #kristenstewart #fyp #🏳️‍🌈 ♬ original sound – .

Fame follows Kristen Stewart and so do snoopers. She has been seen broken several times, crying inside the car or simply keeping existential mourning, with black glasses.

Nothing escapes the eye of social media, not even Kristen’s beautiful and moving tears.

It is these moments of sadness that have been recorded by the press that have led to think about the ups and downs of his relationship with Dylan.

Born in Los Angeles, at the age of 31, Kristen Stewart has been working steadily and on the rise for two decades. And now faces the possibility of receiving his first Oscar.

The tiktoker Anna, presents us with a video tribute to his firm step in time.