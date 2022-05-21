The 5 most emblematic actors who have given life to the knight of the night

Throughout cinematographic history, the Gotham City vigilante has been played by world-class stars who had the privilege of saying: “I’m Batman!” Regarding the release of the most recent film of this superhero: batmanstarring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, hbo max brings an account of some of the most emblematic actors who have put on the suit of the knight of the night and whose titles are available on the estreaming platform.

Since his first appearance on the screens, in 1989, the biggest names in show business have donned the cape of this character. Here are some of the Hollywood representatives who have had the honor of bringing this mysterious vigilante from the DC UNIVERSE to life, each bringing his signature stamp to each version of Batman. Tell us which one is your favourite, and why!

1.Michael Keaton

The winner of the Golden Globe in 2015 for best actor and, nominated for various academy awards, within his extensive acting career he starred in Batman in 1989, which most of us remember today for his singular charisma and audacity. Directed by Tim Burton, Keaton alongside Jack Nicholson as the JokerThey made the first series of Batman movies.

The defender of law and order in Gotham, he descends into the shadow world, on the borderland between good and evil, fighting only with his martial arts skill and his deeply trained mind to defend the innocent and purge the evil. memory of the death of his parents.

In 1992 he put on his cape again to do BATMAN RETURNSwhere the Gotham City vigilante faced Danny DeVito as the Penguin, who was abandoned as a baby, and who grew up to become a great threat to the city. A new enemy also appears on Bruce Wayne’s path, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, who will use seduction as a lethal weapon.

2.George Clooney

Actor, director, producer, screenwriter, winner of 4 Golden Globes, 2 Oscars and a BAFTA, he launched his career in 1996 starring BATMAN AND ROBIN. This time, Clooney brought to life a seductive and charming Batman who faces the coldest and most cruel villain: the Mr. Freeze, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who goes after the brave caped warriors. The evil Mr. Freeze joins the toxic Poison Ivy (umma thurman), to freeze the city and destroy its residents. When all seems lost, Batgirl arrives to join the heroes in this flawless fourth installment.

3.Christian Bale

The superstar winner of 2 Golden Globes, 2 SAG awards and an Oscar, has played endless characters that will live in the memory of viewers. But, from 2005 to 2011, she performed one of her most commemorative roles: the trilogy BATMAN STARTS, THE DARK KNIGHT Y THE DARK KNIGHT RISES, directed by Christopher Nolan. On this occasion, a distant Bruce Wayne with unresolved personal conflicts will have to face villains like Ra’s al Ghul (Liam Neeson), the Joker (Heath Ledger) and Bane (Tom Hardy), respectively.

4. Ben Affleck

This actor, director, producer and screenwriter has had the opportunity to defend Gotham City and the world on several occasions, playing a lonely Bruce Wayne seeking revenge. In BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN: RISE OF JUSTICE (2013), along with Henry Cavill (Superman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), faces Lex Luthor, who takes advantage of the enmity between these two titans to sow chaos.

AND IN THE LEAGUE OF THE JUSTICE OF ZACK SNYDERwhere he is in charge of forming an unprecedented league of heroes: Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their terrible intentions.

5.Robert Pattinson

The last to wear the Gotham City vigilante suit was Robert Pattinson, one of the stars of the moment in Hollywood. In the most recent installment of BATMAN to arrive on HBO Max, Pattinson portrays a gloomy and conflicted Batman, and faces endless mysteries that will lead him to discover the link that his family has with the representation of corruption in his city. . The cast is completed by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano playing The Riddler.

These and many more stories of the most famous superheroes of all time are available on HBO Max, the home of the entire DC COMICS cinematic universe and where the batman has his batcave.

