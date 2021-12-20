The 5 most extravagant Christmas gifts made by celebs

The tradition of Christmas gifts is one of those that makes me most anxious. Virtually always, I never know what to give to relatives, friends and boyfriend and, when I finally make up my mind, I have to fight to find everything in a few days. I don’t know if you are like me too and if, even today, you don’t know what to buy. I try to help you out with the 5 most extravagant Christmas gifts made by celebrities: ok, I know, you don’t have the same budget but maybe they give you inspiration. Never say never.

COLE AND DYLAN SPROUSE

What to give to those who can already afford (almost) everything? A completely crazy thing and, also, nonsense. Like that which Cole Sprouse he gave to his twin brother Dylan: it is an anatomical table of a male genital organ. Dylan, actually, didn’t quite understand the meaning of the gift, but apparently he should be camping in his studio now. Real touch of class.

JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN

Self John Legend he wanted to make his wife understand that she is a very gluttonous one, he could not give her a better gift, that is, a huge wheel of cheese. She was delighted to receive it, indeed she said it was a dream come true. He gave it to him in 2015 and, in my opinion, they finished eating it a few days ago.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST

Could they ever miss this list? Let’s say that, when it comes to the two of them, there is an embarrassment of choice, but the most extravagant gift was certainly the Birkin hand painted by the artist George Condo. It is practically a piece of art, for display in a museum, as well as something one of a kind. Kim Kardashian it is the only one in the world to own such a bag.

KEVIN HART AND HIS FAMILY

Does work prevent you from leaving for the traditional ski week in the mountains? Don’t worry, do what Kevin Hart that he has seen fit to set up, in the garden of his house a Malibu, a ski slope complete with chalets as if everyone were ad Aspen in Colorado. What to say? A very simple thing to organize, but the wife and children loved it.

KRIS JENNER AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE

In case you missed it, the world’s most famous momager is Jennifer Lawrence they are great friends. As he told Kris Jenner, the actress asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she replied one Porsche. Could ever the Lawrence do not throw it in irony? In fact, he gave her a Porsche, but the children’s version. It cannot be said that he has not satisfied her.