the 5 most impressive phrases that he pronounced in his speech

What did Biden say about Putin's call for civilians for war?

(CNN) –– The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke this Wednesday at the UN General Assembly, and focused his speech on condemning the war of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Ukraine.

Hours after Putin announced an immediate “partial mobilization” of citizens to increase his offensive in the war, Biden argued that the conflict “blatantly violates” the UN charter and that the atrocities in Ukraine “should chill the blood.” The US president also referred to the nuclear weapons threats that Putin hinted at on Wednesday.

These are the 5 most shocking phrases that Biden spoke in his speech.

1. “The invasion of Ukraine is a war chosen by one man, to be very direct”

US President Joe Biden opened his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York by discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, “a war chosen by one man, to be very straight”.

“Let’s speak clearly. A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded his neighbor, tried to wipe the sovereign state off the map,” Biden said.

2. “Like all of you, the United States wants this war to end, in a just way.”

“This year the world was put to the test. And we chose freedom, sovereignty. Like all of you, the United States wants this war to end, in a just way,” Biden added in his speech.

“Russia has blatantly violated the basic principles of the United Nations charter,” he said.

Biden spoke about Putin’s speech announcing an immediate partial mobilization of Russian citizens and hinting at a nuclear threat.

“President Putin has made open nuclear threats against Europe and a reckless disregard for the responsibilities of a nonproliferation regime. Now Russia is calling in more soldiers to join the fight, and the Kremlin is staging a fake referendum to try to to annex parts of Ukraine, an extremely significant violation of the UN charter,” Biden said.

“This world should see these outrageous acts for what they are,” he added.

3. “Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one but Russia sought conflict.”

Biden said that Putin’s actions made anyone’s blood run cold.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Wherever you are, whatever you believe, that should… make your blood run cold.”

“Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia was seeking conflict.”

What can be expected from Putin after failure in Ukraine?

4. The United States “will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon”

Biden reiterated his position that the United States will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon as negotiations to revive a nuclear deal have made no significant progress in recent months.

“While the United States is prepared for a mutual return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if Iran meets its obligations, the United States is clear: We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Biden told the assembly.

CNN reported earlier this month that efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal failed again.

The president also widely urged world leaders to recommit to the nuclear non-proliferation regime through diplomacy, referencing other nuclear threats from Russia, China and North Korea.

5. “We are not passive witnesses of history. We are the authors of history”

Biden recalled the creation of the body and called for unity.

“My fellow leaders, the challenges we face today are truly great, but our capacity is greater. Our commitment must be even greater,” he said.

“So let us unite in, once again, declaring the unequivocal determination that the nations of the world are still united, that we uphold the values ​​of the UN charter, that we still believe that by working together we can bend the arc of history towards a more free and fair for all our children, even though none of us have fully achieved it,” he said.

“We are not passive witnesses of history. We are the authors of history. We can do this. We have to do it, for ourselves and for our future, for humanity. Thank you for your tolerance for listening to me. I appreciate it very much,” he closed his release.