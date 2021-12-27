the 5 most loved characters by fans (and the 5 most hated)

There has been talk for years of possible Pirates of the Caribbean reboots or sequels, and while the franchise should continue, this time led by Margot Robbie, we are back to talking about the characters of the past. Because there have been so many iconic protagonists. But which are the most loved? And the most hated?

THE 5 MOST LOVED CHARACTERS

There is certainly one of the most popular protagonists Jack Sparrow, the absolute King of this saga, who was played by Johnny Depp. It is a somewhat rough pirate, with an attitude similar to that of a rock star. And in fact it is said to have been inspired by the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards. Everyone is now talking about a possible spin-off without Depp’s Jack Sparrow: Do you think it would be equally beautiful and, above all, would it be successful? Maybe. In any case, among the most beloved characters there is also Sparrow’s archenemy in the first film: Barbossa. He is an intelligent and shrewd man, able to deceive anyone, and the image of the perfect pirate. Hector Barbossa will go from the bad side to the good side in the films following the first. And in the ranking there is yet another villain: Davy Jones. Fans cannot fail to appreciate the look designed for him by Disney. This is the Captain of the Flying Dutchman, who has a sprawling octopus face and crab arms. Made a villain by a negative experience, he actually presents a past as a lover, shattered by the betrayal of his beloved that led him to tear his heart out of his chest and keep it in a casket. Also Joshamee Gibbs cannot be missing from this list. Gibbs is Jack Sparrow’s loyal right-hand man, who completely trusts him (and vice versa). It’s a former British Navy officer under Norrington, and when the Black Pearl is recaptured he becomes first officer. To close, the female protagonist cannot be missing, Elizabeth Swann, a true free spirit and a lover of adventure, who joins Sparrow’s crew despite the resistance of its members. In fact, everyone believes that her presence (as a woman) brings bad luck. Swann, ignoring everyone, will instead take part in the missions, contributing significantly.

THE 5 LESS LOVED CHARACTERS

Among the least loved protagonists, however, we find first and foremost Angelica. Nothing to say to Penelope Cruz, but the problem is that her character fits into a weak film, the fourth, and therefore has its flaws in terms of characterization. And another female character also earns a place among the least appreciated, Anamaria. In fact, despite having great potential, the writers have never explored it, making its return to be less exciting than everyone would have expected. Such a pity. Then there are Mullroy and Murtogg, which essentially serve as comic shoulders at some juncture, and initially hunt down pirates. However, after the third film they too become pirates, and their role gradually becomes less and less appreciable, especially with this passage. They remember a little Pintel and Ragetti, also loved only momentarily, become less and less, so much so that they have not reached the fourth film. Then there is Blackbeard, who of the film number 4 is the main antagonist. It is one of the least appreciated villains, perhaps because it is probably the one in which fans see less humanity: it has in fact been defined by the producer “the most horrible pirate of all time”. Probably also influencing is the fact that it is in the least loved chapter.