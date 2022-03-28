The 5 most manipulative men of the zodiac

Men who are Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Pisces are more likely to manipulate people. As astrology predicts, they have a calculating and persuasive personality, with which they get others to do what they say. While this trait can be positive, it could also develop negative attitudes.

All signs can develop this tendency, some do it in a subtle way, but others are true masters. The 5 most manipulative zodiac signs are charismatic and they take advantage of this attribute at work, in friendships and in relationships to maintain control.

According to a classification published by the site BestLifeOnline.com, Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and Pisces are the ones that stand out the most in this “art” and, citing astrologers, they explained what the reasons are.

When he makes a mistake, he goes to great lengths to avoid the consequences. He uses his intelligence and charm to get others to take responsibility and pay what was originally due to Gemini. They are adept at using people to their advantage, and when they no longer work for them, they could do without them.

Their manipulative side comes out when they fail to be the center of attention. According to astrologers, those born between July 21 and August 21 are especially good at using reverse psychology and, being competitive, they let others shine while plotting to “outshine” them when they least expect it.

Those born from September 23 to October 22, being experts in balance, know how to correctly use the combination of good and evil to ensure they get what they want. He is adept at putting into your mind what he wants for his benefit, so you’ll think it’s your ideas when in fact Libra caused you to do so.

He is reserved and observant. The sign that rules those born from October 23 to November 22 is silent as it analyzes the best way to manipulate you. Find out what abilities you have and use them to your advantage, being very persuasive and mysterious, it’s hard to tell when he’s controlling you.

Those born from February 19 to March 20 are empathic and use this skill to manipulate. They praise your skills and accomplishments to use to their advantage, and when they fail, they turn to emotion to make you feel sorry for them. Kindness is their most powerful weapon, however, they do not usually manipulate with bad intentions.

It may interest you:

– The 5 zodiac women who manipulate with their charm

– What is the manipulation style of each sign of the Zodiac

– Find out what is the level of evil of your zodiac sign