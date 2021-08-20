The 5 most requested new Hollywood stars of the moment

Five new stars were born and suddenly became the most requested of Hollywood.

A new report published by The Hollywood Reporter lists the names of the actresses and actors that are so in demand right now that they are “at the top of the city’s casting wish lists“.

How did he do THR to have this information? He spoke directly with casting managers and representatives of the talents, who we can really consider people well informed of the facts.

Among the girls we find two names that we have come to know very well in the last year, we are talking about Anya Taylor Joy And Florence Pugh.

After the success of The chess queen, Anya Taylor Joy has become a big star adored all over the world. His next film Last Night in Soho and the lead role in the prequel to Mad Max they were then enough to cement his name to the top of the list of every new casting.

“It’s only a matter of time before he gets an Oscar“said one of the sources of THR.

Florence Pugh – getty images

The career of Florence Pugh has skyrocketed in recent years with starring roles in films such as Midsommar, Little Women (for which she was nominated for an Oscar) e Black Widow. We will see her soon in Don’t Worry Darling by Olivia Wilde e A Good Person of boyfriend Zach Braff.

“They offer her anything“explained one of the sources of THR, while another compared her to Jennifer Lawrence, saying: “It is accessible and does not seek to be what it is not“.

Among the boys, he could only figure Regé-Jean Page, who captured the scene with his portrayal of the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. After the series he has landed many roles in recent months including The Gray Man, the adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons and the remake of The Saint.

“A real phenomenon “, one of the sources of THR.

Finally, two names that we will surely learn about. The first is that of Anthony Ramos, which after acting in In the Heights and landed the lead role in the film Transformers, has seen his career take off.

“He has an undeniable charisma“, says one of the sources of THR. “Light up every room he enters. “

Then, Jonathan Majors which entered the scene in 2019 with The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Since then, he has taken on some great jobs such as The Harder They Fall, Devotion And Creed III.

“He has a huge career ahead of him“, according to one of the sources of THR.

ph. getty images