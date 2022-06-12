The 5 most viewed movies on Netflix in the last week (June 6 to 12, 2022).

The first full week of the sixth month of the year is already history for the streaming service Netflix, where a new audience ranking sentenced the favorite feature films of the millions of subscribers worldwide. We already told you what happened with the series and now it’s time to delve into the films that became the most viewed in the last week, where we will find two major releases that displaced those that triumphed in the previous update. Review the ranking from June 6 to 12, 2022!

+The 5 most viewed movies on Netflix in the last week

5- The year of my graduation

After having been part of the Top 3 in previous weeks, in this case the film directed by Alex Hardcastle and starring Rebel Wilson occupies fifth place, being a merit after having been released for almost a month. Her story centers on a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a coma twenty years later and returns to high school where she was one of the most popular cheerleaders.

4- The accountant

The first new title on the list is this one directed by Gavin O’Connor and starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons and Jon Bernthal, among others. Its plot follows Christian Wolff, who has suffered from mild autism since he was a child that makes him very meticulous with order and not very communicative, but at the same time he turns out to be a mathematical genius, but in parallel he is an accountant for some of the most dangerous criminal organizations. dangerous in the world.

3- A perfect pairing

After two weeks at the top, in this case the romantic film directed by Stuart McDonald is in third place. Her continuing captivating story revolves around a Los Angeles wine company executive who travels to an Australian sheep farm to land a big client, only to end up working as a ranch hand and meeting a handsome winemaker.

2- Claw

One of the premieres of the week that has caused the most talk was this film starring Adam Sandler, for which it has earned its place in this main audience ranking. The actor plays a basketball scout who works abroad and discovers a very talented player, but he has a complicated past, so he is brought to the United States with the aim of having a chance in the NBA. You can read our review by clicking here.

1- Interceptor

This film arrived on June 3 and in a few days it had reached a certain fury that led it to be the most watched of the last week on Netflix. Her plot, much criticized by the press, follows an army lieutenant who must use her tactical training and her military experience to try to save humanity inside a remote missile interceptor station in the middle of the sea.