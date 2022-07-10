The 5 movies based on novels by Stephen King that you can not miss

Stephen King has become an icon of the science fiction and horror literature with its countless hits over the years. He has managed to inspire series and movies, which have reached or surpassed the popularity of his works.

he andamerican writer He is mainly known for his horror or suspense stories and has managed to terrify his readers with his very descriptive narrative. In addition, his books also cover complex issues such as childhood, war, and it is possible to observe the customs and problems of American society.

In this note we will mention some of his works that not only work in literature, but also became great movie stories. We will leave aside some of the best known titles such as The glow either Item and we won’t focus so much on horror movies.

Count on me or Stand by me (1986)

King considers Stand by Me to be one of the best adaptations of his work.

A young River Phoenix, Will Wheaton (yes, you read that right, the same Wheaton as the one in The Big Bang Theory), Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell star in this film that marked an entire generation, and will continue to do so. One of the best works of the 80s, Count on me It is about four friends, brothers in life, who intend to find the body of a young man, who according to rumors is near their homes. Along the way they will meet certain not very nice characters, but the most important thing is that They will strengthen their friendship more than ever. And this adventure will be one of the best childhood memories of him.

It is a tender and attractive story, perfect for those who love to reminisce about the past and their friendships. It is one of the best of the genre. coming of ageif not the best, and reveals the path of the children, their family stories and how they mature along the way.

The film is based on the novel The body from King and garnered two Golden Globe nominations, Best Motion Picture Drama and Rob Reiner was nominated for Best Director.

Misery or Misery (1990)

Annie has become one of the most symbolic characters in the horror genre.

We’ve all been obsessed with a movie or character in our lives, but in this movie it’s taken to an extreme by Annie, played by Katy Bates.

Based on the book of the same name, Misery tells the story of Paul Sheldon, a successful writer of romantic stories whose best-known character is called Misery. Tired of writing these stories, he decides to kill his star character and dedicate himself to writing serious books. While traveling along a desolate road, he loses control of his car and gets into an accident. Here Annie comes to the writer’s rescue, but what he doesn’t know is that she is sickly obsessed with him and his character Misery. In order to help him recover from his injuries, he decides to host him at his house, however, Sheldon will not be able to get rid of Annie so easily, who is determined that he write more novels of his favorite character.

Kathy Bates is terrifying as Annie, she manages to perfectly embody her obsession and delusions. Her performance has earned her several awards, among them, she won the Oscar for best actress and the Golden Globe for best drama actress. For her part, james cann plays the writer Paul Sheldon, and accompanies Bates well, without standing out too much.

Shawshank Redemption or Escape Dreams/Life Chain (1994)

It is currently considered one of the best films of all time.

Listed as one of the Best Movies of the history of cinema, dreams of fugue is an adaptation of the novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption. It tells the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a banker sentenced to life in prison in Shawshank for murdering his wife and her lover. In prison he befriends another criminal, Red Redding (Morgan Freeman).

Although it received very good reviews at its premiere, it was not the biggest box office success. However, he managed to get seven Oscar nominations in 1995. Among those nominations was the shortlist for best film and it competed against Four Weddings and a Funeral, Quiz Show: The Dilemma, Pulp Fiction Y Forrest Gumpwhich won the statuette.

In addition to Robbins and Freeman, the cast includes Bob Gunton, William Sadler and Clancy Brown. And the direction and script were in charge of Frank Darabont.

The Green Mile or Unexpected Miracles/The Green Mile (1999)

Tom Hanks, David Morse and Jeffrey DeMunn play security guards Edgecomb, Howell and Terwilliger.

Tom Hanks He has had the luxury of starring in several cult films throughout his film career. From Forrest Gump to Woody from Toy Story, the actor became the sweetheart and cinema icon from United States. and the feature film The green Mile is not the exception to the rule, here he plays Paul Edgecomb, a pressure guard during the 30s, who is in charge of watching over prisoners sentenced to death. Among them are the psychotic and murderous Billy the Kid, the likeable but imposing John Coffey and Eduard Delacroix. And the story unfolds between the guards and the prisoners as they await their execution.

The Green Mile, a title in Spain, or Unexpected Miracles, a title mostly used in Latin America, is based on the book of the same name by Stephen King. Among the main actors accompanying Hanks, are Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Barry Pepper Y Sam Rockwell.

Doctor Sleep or Doctor Sleep (2019)

McGregor plays Danny Torrence, the son of Jack and Wendy Torrence.

If you still haven’t tired of seeing the actor Ewan McGregor and enjoy their works, this sequel to The glow will catch your attention. From the director’s hand mike flanaganknown for his other projects, such as hush either The mansion of By Manorreturns the story that was installed in the cultural collective as one of the best horror movies of all time.

In 2019 it premiered doctor sleep and follows an adult Danny Torrance (Mcgregor) struggling with childhood trauma and psychic powers. Danny meets Abra, a girl with the same abilities as him and who will try to save her from a group that wants to achieve immortality through her powers.

The film is based on novel of the same name by the writer and was one of the highest grossing of that year. In addition to McGregor, the cast includes rebecca ferguson, Kyliegh Curran Y Cliff Curtis.

