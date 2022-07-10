Entertainment

The 5 movies based on novels by Stephen King that you can not miss

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 30 5 minutes read

Stephen King has become an icon of the science fiction and horror literature with its countless hits over the years. He has managed to inspire series and movies, which have reached or surpassed the popularity of his works.

he andamerican writer He is mainly known for his horror or suspense stories and has managed to terrify his readers with his very descriptive narrative. In addition, his books also cover complex issues such as childhood, war, and it is possible to observe the customs and problems of American society.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 30 5 minutes read

Related Articles

FGR reopens case of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio, which occurred in 1994

11 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe seduce the web with their incredible figure (photos)

12 mins ago

Amber Heard, on the Hollywood blacklist after losing trial against Johnny Depp | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | FAME

22 mins ago

The best new movies and series (March 7-13)

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button