The 5 Netflix movies that critics destroyed but are a success on the platform

22 April, 2022 13:50

There are films that specialized critics reviled but that achieved great public acceptance: look at the ones proposed by Netflix.

Many times the opinion of specialized entertainment critics does not coincide with popular taste, and in film and television this becomes more evident. Great films or programs that are classified as bad when they reach Netflix end up being a box office or audience success.

That’s why you shouldn’t be blindly guided by the reviews of journalists: you should always give it a chance, even to films that don’t have anything to highlight. We can get tremendous surprises with films, series or documentaries that we like more than the most promoted.

The new Netflix documentary “The Photographer and the Postman”, based on a true event: the crime of Cabezas

Netflix rescues this type of material, and offers in its menu, which is characterized by being the most varied, these films that were not well received by specialists, but were well received by their users. These are, according to reviews collected by IMDb from various media, the critical but successful films in Netflix:

Don’t Look Up

Nominated for the Oscars 2022, the experts scored it 49/100. A cast of luxury (Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothèe Chalamet, Cate Blanchet and Meryl Streep, among many other great figures) that failed to meet the expectations of journalism, but produced a dynamic film that parodies cinematographic stereotypes.

Man on Fire

A 2004 film that is becoming a classic, since the public continues to watch it in Netflix or on the television channels where they decide to replace it, despite the fact that at the time they only scored it 47/100.

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning buy the screen with an unexpected and emotional relationship, full of conflicts on both sides, but healing and restorative. In the midst of a hostile environment, which includes kidnappings, drug traffickers and various crimes.

The Gentlemen

An American marijuana trafficker, after years leading the black market in London, decides to get rid of his production and distribution industry. An action thriller where bribery, blackmail and murder plots are revealed. Directed by Guy Ritchie, and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Clin Farrell and Michelle Dockery, it was not approved by critics in 2019 when it was released, but it was approved by users who continue to choose it.

bad boys

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and released in 1995, it was destroyed by specialized critics, despite which it gave rise to two sequels. Two Miami cops must find $100 million worth of heroin that went missing from their own police station as evidence, and they only have 72 hours to do it.

dear john

A love story that faced criticism. Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried, Richard Jenkins and Henry Thomas recount a soldier’s romance with a college student. One of the most watched titles in Netflix, which was originally rated 43 points out of 100.

It lasts 7 hours and is a trend on Netflix: the suspenseful miniseries that is all the rage

Listen to La 100 all day click here

If you want to listen to Radio Miter click here

Follow us on Youtube

Follow us on Google News