The 5 Netflix movies that you cannot miss under any circumstances

Malcolm and Marie: Directed by Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria (the HBO Max sensation series), this is a different proposal from what Netflix has accustomed us to. Synopsis: The relationship of a film director and his girlfriend is put to the test when they return home after the premiere of their film and await the reactions of the critics.

Source: Filmaffinity

Tick, tick… Boom!: With a performance by Andrew Garfield acclaimed by critics and audiences, this is one of the best productions of Netflix. Synopsis: Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, it follows an aspiring stage playwright working as a bartender in New York as he writes Superbia, which he hopes will be the next great American musical and the thing that finally gives him his big break. Jon is also pressured by his girlfriend, Susan, tired of putting Jon’s career aspirations ahead of his own life. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate, Michael, has given up on his aspirations for a job in advertising on Madison Avenue and is about to move. As Jon’s 30th birthday approaches, he is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines: This critically acclaimed animated film will delight children and adults alike, An original production of Netflix directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Synopsis: The Mitchell family’s road trip is interrupted by a technological insurrection that threatens humanity.

Terror Street: Based on the trilogy of books written by the man who has given children the most nightmares, R. L Stine, this original production of Netflix He has managed to capture in an excellent way the true terror that his reading produces. Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the events that have terrified their city for generations could be connected. In addition, it may now be their turn to star in the nightmare. First part of the trilogy based on the famous horror novels by RL Stine.

The power of the dog: this has been pointed out by many as the best original film of Netflix. With a cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jane Campion, the experience of this film allows more than just watching you immerse yourself in it. Synopsis: Montana, 1925. Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is brash and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch where they have cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with his sensitive son Peter (Smit-McPhee) on the ranch.