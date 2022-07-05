The 5 Netflix series and a classic that are also captivating for their decoration

anatomy of a scandal

In addition to the style of Sienna Miller, anatomy of a scandal hooks us by the decoration of the London house of the protagonists. With traditional architecture, it mixes classic pieces with a contemporary style, giving rise to a cozy and very familiar home. If we had to stay with a stay it would be, without a doubt, the kitchen.

The Crown

Waiting for the fifth season of The Crown to be released (in which, by the way, we will see Kate Middleton), we continue thinking about the scenarios seen in the previous chapters. Stately homes and palaces in the English countryside have served as locations and tried to recreate the private rooms, which no one outside the British royal family has ever seen, of the Buckingham Palace. Some details replicate corners that Queen Elizabeth II has “revealed” in her speeches or in photographs made public over the years, the rest emerge from the team’s imagination.

astrological guide for broken hearts

It’s her turn Italian Netflix series in which its protagonist, Alice, lives her own love stories closely linked to the signs of the zodiac. In her house, we love the open kitchen, in which the cupboards are replaced by shelves and all the kitchenware and accessories are visible. Another of its strong points is the use of color to lift the most bland spaces, such as the sofa in a neutral tone where the mustard cushions stand out.

Emily in Paris

From Emily’s small Parisian apartment, to the minimal office in neutral tones and designer pieces, to Camille’s wonderful family home. Of Emily in Parisin addition to its styling, we are left with the decoration of the main spaces.

The Bold Type

If you want to give your apartment a young and New York style you can take inspiration from Jane Sloan’s house and even the kat edison loft, with its industrial style and exposed brick walls included. In the first house, cozy and relaxed, the printed textiles, the sofa full of cushions, shelves full of books and even a bed in the bedroom stand out. We like the mix of styles and materials: rustic wood, natural fibres, steel lamps and glass globes… The kitchen open to the living room is another detail that attracts attention.

friends

If Jennifer Aniston became friends in the actress with the most desired and copied haircut, the decoration of the new york apartment de Monica is also already an icon. Few fans of the mythical series of the 90s have resisted buying the yellow frame that the protagonists have placed on the purple door or the poster placed on the TV. Printed sofas and textiles, mixtures of colors (which may seem impossible), kitchen furniture with visible kitchenware… Ideas were not lacking for the most daring and colorful.

