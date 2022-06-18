the 5 news of the morning of June 18, 2022
The Premier League transfer window is in full swing. At the half-day, regularly find a summary of the morning concerning the main news and rumors in terms of transfers
Chelsea don’t let go of Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski remains the main target for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel to replace Romelu Lukaku. But FC Barcelona does not lose hope in this case. He hopes to finance his transfer with the sale of Frenkie De Jong.
Manchester United still hoping for Frenkie De Jong
Frankie De Jong could join Manchester United in the coming days. The player, after being reluctant, agreed. The English club are now discussing the terms of the transfer with FC Barcelona. The Catalan club is asking for a minimum of 86 million euros. But the Red Devils are trying to trade this product down.
Cristiano Ronaldo offered to AS Roma
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United striker, has reportedly been offered to AS Roma. The Italian club, which has José Mourinho as manager, is closely linked to the Portuguese star’s agent, Jorge Mendes. In addition to the coach, three players who belong to the stable of the super-agent appear in the workforce of the Roman club. But the Lusitanian striker’s salary of 23 million seems out of reach for the Italian club.
Arsenal eye Raphinha
Besides Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal are eyeing the Leeds striker, Raphinha. The Yorkshire club has lowered its prices and the Gunners have invited themselves into this file. From now on, Leeds would only ask for 50 million euros. That is 20 M€ less than the initial price. In this case, competition is important. PSG and FC Barcelona in particular would be in the running.
Marc Cucurella between London and Manchester
Marc Cucurella, Brighton’s left-back, is the subject of an intense battle between Manchester City and Chelsea. The Citizens are a little ahead in this case. But the Blues would be ready to bid again to beat the Citizens. Under contract for another 4 years with the Seagulls, the Spanish defender is valued at 60 million euros.
Also discover the smartphone cases in the colors of your club or your favorite player
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Nayef Aguerd is fast approaching West Ham
Nayef Aguerd said his official farewell to Stade Rennais via a letter posted on his Twitter account. The Moroccan international is closer than ever to West Ham. Nayef Aguerd is on his way to London. The Moroccan defender formalized his departure from Stade Rennais via a message posted on his Twitter account. First stage […]
Nottingham Forest eyeing Union Berlin striker
Taiwo Awoniyi would be in the sights of Nottingham Forest. The promoted in the Premier League would have started discussions with Union Berlin, club to which the player belongs. According to Sky Deutschland, Nottingham Forest would try to secure the services of Taiwo Awoniyi. The German club could not oppose the departure of its player who has a clause […]
Eddie Nketiah extends with Arsenal (official)
Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal striker, has extended his contract with his training club. Good news for Mikel Arteta on the attacking front. Eddie Nketiah, trained at Arsenal, whose contract with the Gunners expired at the end of June, has signed a new five-year contract with his training club announces the latter on his site […]
Matheus Nunes in the sights of Everton
Sporting Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes is reportedly in Everton’s sights. Revealed this season with his club, he is not lacking in courtiers. Matheus Nunes is highly coveted in the Premier League. According to BBC Football, after Newcastle and West Ham, and especially the two Manchester clubs, it would be Everton’s turn to enter […]