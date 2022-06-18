the 5 news of the morning of June 18, 2022

The Premier League transfer window is in full swing. At the half-day, regularly find a summary of the morning concerning the main news and rumors in terms of transfers

Chelsea don’t let go of Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski remains the main target for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel to replace Romelu Lukaku. But FC Barcelona does not lose hope in this case. He hopes to finance his transfer with the sale of Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United still hoping for Frenkie De Jong

Frankie De Jong could join Manchester United in the coming days. The player, after being reluctant, agreed. The English club are now discussing the terms of the transfer with FC Barcelona. The Catalan club is asking for a minimum of 86 million euros. But the Red Devils are trying to trade this product down.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to AS Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United striker, has reportedly been offered to AS Roma. The Italian club, which has José Mourinho as manager, is closely linked to the Portuguese star’s agent, Jorge Mendes. In addition to the coach, three players who belong to the stable of the super-agent appear in the workforce of the Roman club. But the Lusitanian striker’s salary of 23 million seems out of reach for the Italian club.

Arsenal eye Raphinha

Besides Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal are eyeing the Leeds striker, Raphinha. The Yorkshire club has lowered its prices and the Gunners have invited themselves into this file. From now on, Leeds would only ask for 50 million euros. That is 20 M€ less than the initial price. In this case, competition is important. PSG and FC Barcelona in particular would be in the running.

Marc Cucurella between London and Manchester

Marc Cucurella, Brighton’s left-back, is the subject of an intense battle between Manchester City and Chelsea. The Citizens are a little ahead in this case. But the Blues would be ready to bid again to beat the Citizens. Under contract for another 4 years with the Seagulls, the Spanish defender is valued at 60 million euros.

