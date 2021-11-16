News

the 5 news of the weekend From Benzinga Italy

Ahead of a new trading week, here’s a quick rundown of the five biggest stories from the cryptocurrency, technology, and corporate industry that traders and investors shouldn’t miss.

1. Elon Musk is worth more than two billionaires combined It is reported that the CEO of Tesla Inc. (: NASDAQ 🙂 Elon Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of $ 236 billion, is now worth more than the co-founder of Microsoft Corp . (NASDAQ: NASDAQ 🙂 Bill Gates and the founder of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Warren Buffett combined, based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; both Gates and Buffett once stood at the top of the list.

2. Apple “unleashes” the new redesigned MacBook Pro today Monday, at the ‘Unleashed’ hardware launch event, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ 🙂 is expected to unveil redesigned MacBook Pro laptops with new, more powerful business chips, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher; the new MacBook Pro models will be the first high-end laptops from Apple not to be powered by the chips Intel Corp . (NASDAQ: NASDAQ :).

3. Huge upside expected for Justin Bennet, a cryptocurrency market analyst with 78,000 Twitter followers, believes in the coming months Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) could grow 500-1000% if the meme cryptocurrency hits the $ 0.24 level.

4. Apple supplier Foxconn’s foray into electric vehicles
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (OTC: HNHPF), Apple’s Taiwanese supplier better known as Foxconn, on Sunday announced its entry into the electric vehicle segment with the launch of three new electric cars on the occasion of its annual tech day; Vehicles include an SUV named Model C, the Model E sedan and the Model T bus.

5. rises ahead of the launch of the BTC futures ETF this week The world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to rise on Sunday after reports suggested a Bitcoin futures ETF could start trading this week; the ProShares ETF will trade under the stock symbol ‘BITO’, Bloomberg reports. On its last check on Monday, Bitcoin was up 2.7% daily to $ 62,402.69.

Meantime
As for the other weekend stories, investors may want to check out the CEO’s plan Twitter Inc . (NYSE: NYSE 🙂 Jack Dorsey to build an open source Bitcoin mining system through his fintech company Square Inc . (NYSE: NYSE :), Dogecoin-inspired coins to the upside on Sunday, as ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveled that he is no longer betting against Tesla and, finally, on the Facebook Inc . (NASDAQ: NASDAQ 🙂 to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union to create “the metaverse”.

