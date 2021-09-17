the 5 news of the weekend From Benzinga Italy



Apple, FB, Dogecoin and more: the 5 news of the weekend



This weekend was packed with news in the tech, crypto and corporate sectors. Here is a brief overview of the top five news that investors may have missed.

1. Rumors ahead of Apple Apple Inc. (: NASDAQ 🙂 has sent out invitations for the first product unveiling event of the year, “California Streaming”, which will take place on September 14th. During the event, the tech giant will unveil long-awaited iPhone 13 models featuring high-refresh rate screens, smaller display notches and improved cameras, compared to the iPhone 12 models launched last year alongside other products.

2. Italy asks for “more clarity” on Facebook’s smart glasses The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has asked a Facebook Inc . (NASDAQ: NASDAQ 🙂 to clarify the privacy laws compliance of its first smart glasses, called “Ray-Ban Stories”, launched in collaboration with Ray-Ban manufacturer Essilor Luxottica (ME:). Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman also noted that Facebook may have rushed into launching the product in ways that Apple would never pursue.

3. A tweet from Musk behind the Doge update A two-week-old tweet from CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ :), Elon Musk, helped 763 nodes implement Dogecoin’s recent 1.14.4 update (CRYPTO: DOGE), but the network needs more nodes, according to Dogecoin developer Doge Whisperer. Also on Sunday, Musk allegedly caused a meme coin to bounce 1000% with one of his tweets.

4. “Shang-Chi” on the crest of the wave The new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, continues its stellar performance by breaking the bank. for the second consecutive week. The film grossed a total of $ 35 million in 4,300 theaters.

5. Tesla raises prices in China Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) raised the price of its Model Y Performance car in China for the second time in seven months. The new price of the car will be 387,900 RMB (60,939 US dollars) and follows the increase in Tesla’s domestic shipments to China in August.

Among other news, investors may want to check out Benzinga’s electric vehicle week recap, weekly cannabis update, rock band Kings of Leon’s plan to send a non-fungible token of their song into space. ” Time in Disguise ”aboard the SpaceX Inspiration4 spacecraft, the most discussed titles on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum and the altcoins that are winning despite the decline in the main cryptocurrencies.

