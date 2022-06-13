The 5 news of the weekend

1. They shoot where the mayor of Cataño was

Julio Alicea Vassal, mayor of Cataño. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

The authorities are investigating some shots near the Juana Matos residential complex, in Cataño, at a time when Mayor Julio Alicea Vasallo was present. The municipal executive indicated that he heard shots and saw some individuals in a car carrying a long weapon. Then another vehicle passed and the passenger showed a white piece of paper with red stains, “which caused him to fear for his safety.” Alicea Vasallo was uninjured in the incident.

2. They detect cases of the BA.4 sublineage of Ómicron

The Department of Health reported on Saturday that it has detected three cases of the BA.4 sublineage of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The cases correspond to one female and two males in the age groups 20 to 29 years and 60 to 79 years. All are residents of the Caguas region and were identified by samples taken on May 20. Health personnel investigate the infections to establish their travel history, vaccination status, symptoms presented or if they were hospitalized.

3. They ask for an investigation by Shannel

The family of Colón Ponce has been in front of the prison complex since Wednesday demanding that the recordings of the moment in which the woman died be revealed to corroborate the version of the officers. ( Adriana Diaz Tirado )

The organizations that represent service institutions in the PARE Committee addressed a letter to Governor Pedro Pierluisi, the Secretary of Corrections, Ana Escobar, and the Secretary of the Family, Carmen Ana González, addressing the creation of an external committee for the agencies of Government to investigate the death of Shannel Colón Ponce, who died on June 2 at the Bayamón Women’s Correctional Center in circumstances that are under investigation.

4. He had the wedding he always wanted

Singer Britney Spears had the wedding she dreamed of with her now-husband Sam Asghari and 60 guests who enjoyed a celebration straight out of a fairy tale. This is what she herself detailed in a publication on her social networks, where she shared some photos of the special day in which guests such as Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Madonna would have fallen at least twice in the dance floor. “The ceremony was a dream and the party even better!” she wrote Spears.

5. He doesn’t think the election was stolen from Trump

Former US President Donald Trump criticized his daughter Ivanka for comments she made in an interrogation by the committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill. Ivanka acknowledged for the first time that she did not believe there had been fraud in the 2020 presidential election, as his father, who lost to the Democrat and current president, Joe Biden, still maintains. In response, Trump alleged that his daughter had not participated in observing or studying the election results.

