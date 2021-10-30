the 5 perfect films for a scary Halloween

Only a few hours to go until the most creepy holiday of the year. Among those who have not yet chosen the costume or where the witches’ night will spend, Halloween it is always a great unknown. Luckily, at least as regards the rewatch of films seen and reviewed, he thinks about it Netflix to recommend five (unpublished) from his catalog.

For big fans, the offer of horror titles to be reviewed at Halloween, from old cult to new discoveries, is always huge. Spoiled for choice, we often end up always returning to the old glories, which never tire: Scream, Nightmare and Halloween, of course. Speaking of which, have you already read our Halloween Kills review? But if you are tired of the usual rewatch or among those who have never been able to suffer the scariest horror, Netflix has thought of it for you. The well-known streaming service has in fact released a selection of five films more leaning towards comedy, all available on the Netflix catalog. Some are immortal cults, but others may sound unfamiliar to you.

1. Ghostbusters: We are obviously talking about the first title of the saga, dating back to 1984 and signed Ivan Reitman. At the center of the story is a group of unscrupulous “scientists” who are convinced that they can trap spirits and ghosts, and earn money as well. Their thriving business from ghost Buster it will prove the only salvation from the impending apocalypse. In the meantime, the sequel is about to come out: here is our review of Ghostbusters Legacy.

2. Night Teeth: Latest Netflix title released in 2021, about a guy forced to be a night driver to supplement his salary and make a living. He will escort two beautiful women around the city, only to discover their true identity: two vampire thirsty for blood. They figure among others Megan Fox and Alfie Allen (game of Thrones).

3. Little shivers: 2015 film with Jack Black, it’s not so much about a single story of RL Stine, but it is rather a mix-up starring the writer himself, responsible for freeing the creatures of his short stories. Once again, it will be the youngest – his readers and fans – who will take matters into their own hands and save the city from the Halloween calamity.

4. The babysitter: Killer Queen: Released 2020, sequel de The babysitter of 2017, sees the poor protagonist, Cole Johnson, again struggling with his old babysitter and his cult of satanist killers. After defeating and killing them in the first movie, he will find them resurrected from the world of the dead and ready for revenge. Even more spooky!

5. Casper: 1995 immortal classic directed by Brad Silberling, hardly needs an introduction. Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci – Wednesday de The Addams family – I’m father and daughter, moved into one haunted house malignant and by others much sweeter, like the one that gives the title to the film. Which one will you choose? Tell us in the comments!