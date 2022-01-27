the 5 pieces of equipment to watch out for

In 2021 there were over 3 million changes of ownership regarding second hand cars in Italy, according to the ACI data, and it is the proof that the used car market it seems to know no crisis . Faced with the difficulties associated with this period, with delivery times for new cars getting longer and longer due to the shortage of semiconductors, many are choosing to buy second-hand vehicles. The purchase, however, could reserve some pitfalls for the customer, in particular as regards the optional equipment: often, in fact, they risk not matching those mentioned in the descriptions of the models on sale. Carvago, a second-hand car trading platform, has carried out numerous checks on used cars for sale discovering which are the options to pay more attention to, to avoid errors or scams.

Control of used cars

Marketplace active at European level with thousands of vehicles for sale on its platform, Carvago provides, among its services, a CarAudit, that is an accurate control of used cars. Each car is checked by an expert mechanic on 270 parameters, including the consistency between the equipment mentioned in the car description and those actually present. In numerous cases, there is a discrepancy and some options are absent or different.

But what are the equipment that are most often the protagonists of these situations? First of all, electrically adjustable seats, absent in 20% of the cases in which they are present in the vehicle description. Similar percentage concerns the sun blinds and the second set of winter tires. The same attention must be paid to technological equipment such as cruise control (including adaptive) and remote keyless accessoptional absent in 15% of cases in which they appear in the list of equipment.

“When it comes to buying a used car, our advice always remains the same: always prudence and maximum attention, even in the case of the best retailers – explained Antonio Gentile, Carvago country manager for the Italian market – Fortunately, with Carvago, the control of the equipment is not up to consumers. Thanks to a meticulous CarAudit, in fact, one of our expert mechanics inspects over 270 parameters of the car used for draw up a detailed report listing any critical issues. Over 10,000 cars have already been successfully checked. In this way, our customers can get a real picture of the condition of the vehicle they are going to buy“.

Kimi Raikkonen sells his Ferrari F12tdf: the price is exaggerated