The 5 possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo next season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great form lately, but his future could be decided away from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are heading into a summer transfer window that promises to be eventful. They intend to rebuild their squad and it remains to be seen which of the current players will be at the club next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo may not be in Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season

The reconstruction will be overseen by new manager Erik ten Hag, who will join the club this summer. According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for next season.

Manchester United are also unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and Ronaldo will want to play for a club that is fighting for the biggest title in Europe.

Thus, the talismanic striker could change clubs for a second consecutive summer. At 37, he has shown that he still has the means to play at the highest level. It is therefore likely that he will find many potential suitors in the transfer market.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

#5 Sporting Lisbon

Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to his boyhood club this summer? We have seen many players return to their former club in the final stages of their respective careers. Ronaldo could do it this summer and interestingly he hasn’t ruled out a return to Sporting Lisbon.

Dolores Aveira, Ronaldo’s mother, revealed on Lea’s DNA Program podcast in September 2021 that she wants her son to return to Sporting. She said:

“Ronaldo has to come back here. If it was my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting matches. I have already told him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you come back to Sporting’. He said: “We’ll see”: But if it can’t be him, then Cristianinho! »

So chances are a return to Sporting is in the back of Ronaldo’s mind this summer. But given the level he is playing at at the moment, he might want to give a bigger club another chance.

#4 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is the most prolific striker in all of Europe right now. He’s been an invaluable asset to Bayern Munich over the past decade, but the club are at risk of losing him this summer. According to Sky Sports Germany, the Polish international wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

He has just over a year left on his current contract. Thus, if the player wishes to leave, the Bavarians are advised to cash it. Otherwise, they will lose him on a free transfer next summer.

They will need to sign a prolific goalscorer to replace Lewandowski. Ronaldo is said to be hungry for a German league title and four league titles in four different countries.

#3 Manchester United

Maybe, just maybe, Erik Ten Hag has changed his mind about Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing his performances in recent weeks. Here is a player who has achieved almost everything in the game and his presence could be crucial for the dressing room during a reconstruction of the team.

If Manchester United can convince Ronaldo to stay despite not qualifying for the Champions League, that would be great for them. The 37-year-old has a lot of Manchester United history and leaving the club for a second time would be a tough call regardless.

#2 Paris Saint Germain

What a fairytale that would be for the careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? With Kylian Mbappé likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, the Parisians will need to sign a confirmed goalscorer.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has now admitted that the rumors about Mbappe moving to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer could be true. Speaking to Movistar earlier this week, Perez said:

” I did not think about it [Mbappe] but now that you mention it, it could be true and so on. We will see when we prepare the team for next year”.

The sheer marketing potential of having Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same squad might prove too much for PSG to pass up.

#1 Real Madrid

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid are keen to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in Real Madrid’s history and will receive a hero’s welcome upon his return.

Real Madrid could benefit from another top striker as they looked a bit out of ideas when Karim Benzema was unable to play this season. But given the Frenchman’s current form, it will be almost impossible to dislodge him from the starting line.

Ronaldo is currently a full-fledged central striker and he will certainly think about his role at Real Madrid before deciding to move.

Benzema has played a supporting role for Ronaldo in the past but it remains to be seen if he will be ready to do so again, especially if he is in the best shape of his life.

