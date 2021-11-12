the 5 sexiest doctors on TV series

Raise your hand if you, at least once, have seen a TV series (or started to see it) just because there was some (sorry for the Frenchism) “Good of fear”. If he also wore the white coat … the combo was definitely explosive. With the complicity of our hormones, we have decided to compile the Top 5 of the sexiest doctors on the small screen. Read on if you feel like finding out where to see them in all their glory (and talent).

Top 5 of the hottest doctors of the TV series

If there is a genre that has always been going on, it is medical drama: TV series set in hospitals and clinics with medical protagonists whose lives are intertwined with their professional activity.

# 1 Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)

At the top of our ranking there could only be him: McDreamy (in Italian “Doctor Strangelove”), Derek Shepherd directly from the Grey’s Anatomy series. Derek was guilty of making us fall in love since his first appearance. For the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd, the actor who played him – Patrick Dempsey – won numerous awards.

If you want to experience one of the most overwhelming stories on TV and have never seen Grey’s Anatomy, start immediately with the first episode right now. Ah: prepare the handkerchiefs (many). The couple formed by Derek Shepherd and Meredith Gray are so iconic to the point that they have made their protagonists the Romeo and Juliet of the hospital world.

McDreamy was undoubtedly the sexiest doctor around.

# 2 Dr. Mark Sloan (Eric Dane)

Another (beautiful) face of Grey’s Anatomy is that of McSteamy, Doctor Bollore! To take on the role is the actor Eric Dane. We have little to declare about him, because the images that we report below are worth a thousand words …

Good morning only to Mark Sloan who is my protege and I miss him so much. Love you Dr. McSteamy #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/FycoKG2Wh9 – Anna || waiting for something better (@annasiannoia) January 14, 2021

# 3 Dr. Doug Ross (George Clooney)

It wasn’t easy to relegate Dr. Doug Ross on the third step of the podium, the desire to place him much higher was great … but in the end the two doctors of Grey’s Anatomy got the better of them. However, George Clooney’s is a third step, because with his interpretation of Dr. Doug Ross in ER, he made us – several times – want to fall into his arms for some harmless malaise.

If a survey of the sexiest doctors on TV is done, rest assured that their name will always be there because Dr. Doug Ross he was truly an unforgettable doctor: his character evolved season after season, it is definitely worth seeing ER to relive a young Clooney in a white coat.

# 4 Dr. Christian (Julian McMahon)

Have you ever seen the TV series Nip / Tuck? Its 2003 release brought the world of plastic surgery to the small screen. Dr. Christian he was a doctor with no moral whatsoever, questionable from every point of view. Humanly difficult to understand and justify but, as usual, the villain exerts a charm that is difficult to escape, especially if – episode after episode – he chooses to redeem himself …

# 5 Dr. Sam Bennett (Taye Diggs)

Fifth in the standings but no less fascinating than those who preceded him, Dr. Sam Bennett has carved out a space of his own in the spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice.

Appearing for the first time in the third season of Grey’s Anatomy, he went on to become one of the protagonists of the six seasons of the popular series Private Practice.

Smart, funny, and incredibly sexy, Dr. Samuel Bennett is certainly credited as one of the kindest, caring and sexiest television doctors ever in the land of medical drama.