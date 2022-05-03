The 5 short movies to watch today on Netflix: they last 90 minutes or less

Finding a movie that lasts less than two hours is almost an odyssey in the world of streaming. It seems that the studios are fighting to see who has the longest opening with some films even exceeding three hours. However, still there are some good options for 90 minutes or less.

Here a selection of five short feature films, for all tastes which can be seen on Netflix. From premieres to classics and with variants for all palates, such as documentaries, horror and comedy.

a silent place

Duration: 1 hour 31 minutes

A family lives isolated and constantly alert not to produce even the slightest noise. Any sound could attract creepy creatures who roam the city. Starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who also holds the director’s chair, this feature film caught the attention of critics in 2018 and earned it box office success and a recently released sequel. Recommendation: look at it in the dark and in silence.

choose or die

Duration: 1 hour 25 minutes

The horror and video games intertwine in this recent premiere of the platform of the red N. “A cash prize leads two friends to resurrect a video game from the 80s and enter a world where they must survive horrors of another level “describes its synopsis. Among its ranks is Asa Butterfield, known for his role in Sex Education. In addition , features the stellar participation of Robert Englund, remembered for his portrayal of the villain Freddy Krueger in the 80s and 90s.

The Follies of Dick and Jane

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

This remake of the 1977 film of the same name became a classic in the comedy universe . Jim Carrey and Ta Leoni They embody a couple of executives who lose their jobs and decide to turn to bank robbery to maintain their social and economic status. Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Judd Apatow, a guarantee in humor cinema.

fantastic mushrooms

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes

For lovers of documentary genre there are also short contents. In this case Fantastic Fungi delves into the world of fungi through time lapse shots, CGI and interviews with specialists. With the narration by award-winning Brie Larsonthis documentary got perfect score by critics on Rotten Tomatoes .

Mobile

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes