The 5-star off-road camper, for travel in luxury

The technical basis of the Sod Rise 4 × 4 and its off-road performance are those of the legendary Mercedes Unimog, but the set-up is worthy of a luxury motorhome. The off-road Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032 is the basis of this luxury vehicle, which has been completely redesigned by the German company Sod.

Rise 4 × 4 with double cab offers everything that off-road camper customers need. In fact, the vehicle is equipped with sophisticated and robust technology, it is able to offer extraordinary performance and absolute comfort on board, for both driver and passengers. The cabin pays homage to the legendary Mercedes G63 off-road vehicle and is equipped with all kinds of technical innovations. The off-road ‘camper’ bodywork is an exclusive product of the company, tailor-made for its vehicles.

The project of the German company Sod

The new 4 × 4 luxury motorhome, it looks like a 5 star hotel on wheels, was specially developed, designed and implemented by Sod’s off-road specialists. One of the winning features of this model is that the structure can also be separated from the frame and operated independently. The interior designed uniquely for this vehicle impresses with the best materials chosen and used and with well-studied and inserted details. This is how a truly unique premium class off-road motorhome is created.

A real vehicle without compromise, which the House offers in two different engine variants. The Sod Rise 4 × 4-5032-4-231 supplied on the market with 4 cylinders and 231 HP of maximum power, and the extreme version Sod Rise 4 × 4-5032-6-400, capable of unleashing even more power. The built-in 6-cylinder unit delivers an impressive 400 hp and offers higher performance, especially on extreme terrain.

The German company Sod, known for its off-road conversion activity, the same that defines itself as “creator of customized vehicles of exceptional quality, where the only limit is the imagination”, presented this new and interesting project, very ambitious. , which takes as its basis the legendary Mercedes Unimog, the unstoppable truck of the House of the Star, which it has decided to transform into a motorhome with all the necessary comforts. A luxury hotel on wheels, as we have said: and in fact the price is certainly not within everyone’s reach.

The mind-boggling price

Sod is the acronym for Stone Offroad Design, the German company has decided to use the same platform as the Unimog U5032, maintaining in fact what are the well-known and appreciated off-road skills of the historic Mercedes model. The proposed engines, as we have seen, will be two. Both diesel-powered and combined with an 8-speed gearbox. As the power of the vehicle (considered one of the most luxurious motorhomes) increases, the price clearly also increases: it starts from the already prohibitive figure of 700 thousand euros, to reach 900,000, not really for everyone. This is why we can define the new Rise 4 × 4 as a luxury vehicle, which only a lucky few will be able to afford to buy, with incredible performance and comfort. The vehicle is almost 7 meters long in total, 3.9 meters high and 2.5 meters wide. A luxurious off-road motorhome, which also has a garage in the back, where even two motorcycles can be parked.