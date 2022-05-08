The 5 Supreme Sorcerers who maintain order in the magical universe Marvel

Doctor Strange has protected us from the mystical dangers of other dangerous dimensions. Like our esteemed Stephen, other parallel sites have their own Sorcerers Supreme and we tell you who they are.

The importance of Doctor Strange as the Sorcerer Supreme of our dimension, of the 616 universe for comic purposes, lies in being the barrier against mystical dangers from other parallel spaces, a role previously played by the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange; and that now owns Wong (Benedict Wong), in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, by Sam Raimi and already in theaters. If you want a deeper and more nailed explanation, you will find it here or in the pages of The Death of Doctor Strange, by Jed Mckay. In times where Stephen Strange has regained his hands to return to neurosurgery, he also serves as director and teacher of his school for young sorcerers Strange Academy (a parallel series drawn by Humberto Ramos), school to prepare and discover his heir. A job similar to mentoring and mentoring that Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) plays with the X-Men. Stephen explains to the students that the title is a work and blessing of Vishanti to create an energy barrier, by means of a spell, to protect all humanity from other energies and to interconnect with that of other realities, magical border only broken during the famous war of the kingdoms. And for the other barriers to exist, other interdimensional sorcerers are needed and we will tell you who they are. We will surely see them in the future of Marvel movies, and the post-credits scene of Doc Strange 2 already passed one.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) he is the Sorcerer Supreme of the landthe universe 616 and our barrier against other dimensions, who foresees the arrival of The Three Mothers and The Child by means of a spell that, in case of death, an alternative version to that of 616 would arrive in his world to stop this invasion, And he would do it by means of a powerful mirror spell that would bring back the original Strange only to complete the cycle of the five sorcerers supreme and finish off the devourers. You can read all of this in the five issues of The Death of Doctor Strange, now available in Mexico, edited for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His death is not in vain, as he gives his place to his beloved Clea (Charlize Theron) who takes the layer of levitation and the eye of Agamotto to fulfill the function of maintaining the protective barrier on the blue planet.

Clea

Before defeating The Three Mothers and The Son, sorcerer-eaters, Clea (Charlize Theron) remained for years as Sorceress Supreme of the Dark Dimension, a position that she earned by being awarded the ruler’s crown of flames, a device of her world that only manifests itself in the head of the one who is destined to be the leader of this place. And she succeeds after overthrowing, with the help of Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch) to his uncle Dormammu and his mother Urma. According to history, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It would be the beginning of the relationship between the two magicians and would lead to the partial adaptation of the great event of The Death of Doctor Strange, whose sacrifice culminates with the transfer of the levitation cape and the eye of Agamotto to Clea, the new Supreme Sorceress of the land. She she was trained by Strange himself having the same abilities, only better handling Faltine’s flames.

Illyana Rasputin “Magik”

len

Last year Marvel confirmed to Illyana Rasputin, better known as Magik in The New X-Men, as the Sorceress Supreme of Limbo. Sister of Colossus, created by Len Wein and Davic Cockrum in 1975, she has the gift of teleportation and handling of white mystical arts thanks to the training she received from the version of Storm (Halle Berry, in the X-Men franchise) in the Limbo, a place where demons ruled and were led by Belasco. Magik is an ally of Doctor Strange and helps him defeat the Empirikul during their invasion of dimension 616, for which she becomes one of the teachers at the Strange Academy for young sorcerers.. Confirmation of her as queen of limbo is given in the comic The Death of Doctor Strangeso it is possible that we will see Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik in the MCU, since she is an interpreter of the character in the failed film The New Mutants.

Tiboro

Tiboro is the Sorcerer Supreme of the Sixth Dimensiona space where he can dominate any form of matter and where he was banished after, according to the legend of a Peruvian tribe that idolizes him, he dominated the ancient world and plans a triumphant return through an ancient contraption called the Screaming Idol, the bridge that allows you to stay connected to the ground. Strange constantly defeats him, until requires your help to banish The Three Mothers and The Child. Tiboro also antagonizes America Chavez, She-Hulk, and other members of the Teen Brigade. It is possible that we will meet him soon in live action, since he is linked to three characters that can transport you between dimensions, according to what we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.