The 5 things you need to know about The Dropout, the series starring Amanda Seyfried

If we talk about new trends on the small screen, l The stories based on young promises that later fail is clearly one of the strongest . From Netflix’s Inventing Anna, to AppleTv+’s WeCrashed or Showtime’s Super Pumped, there are several fictions that are going to respond to that idea. And it is a list to which The Dropout of Star + was added this week.

Starring the genius of Amanda Seyfried and now available on the platform, we’ll tell you what you need to know and why you shouldn’t miss this premiere.

Amanda Seyfried in the second episode of Elizabeth Holmes. Photo: Beth Dubber/Hulu Beth Dubber

Fictionalizing a true story, the series focuses on Elizabeth Holmes. A young American woman who founded the company Theranos in 2003 and who -years later- became the young billionaire ‘self made‘ most relevant in all of Silicon Valley . With investments coming from some of the most powerful companies (and people) in the entire United States, his promise was to be able to develop a test to identify diabetes and cancer without the inconvenience of needles . Spoiler alert: not only did he not make it, but it was later shown that he had lied about the results and never really came close to making it. Found guilty of fraud, she is out today on bail and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. .

Marking Amanda Seyfried’s return to television, the team behind this series is also packed with amazing women: its showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether who is also an executive producer along with Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn, to finally team up with Jordana Mollick for the production of the series.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in the third episode of The Dropout. Photo: Beth Dubber/Hulu Beth Dubber

Fiction premiered last Thursday, March 03 and, in Latin America, the first three episodes are available on Star + . At around 50 minutes each, the entire season is just eight episodes long! ideal for marathoning !