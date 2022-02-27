The 5 things you should know this February 22

They decriminalize abortion until week 24 in Colombia. 10 years have passed since the Once railway tragedy in Argentina. The last of the tension in Ukraine. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1

Putin orders entry of Russian troops into breakaway regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in which recognizes the independence of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republicand orders the intervention of the Armed Forces in peacekeeping functions.

two

Abortion decriminalized until week 24 in Colombia

The Colombian Constitutional Court decriminalized abortion up to 24 weeks of gestation. Women can abort, if they so choose, up to 6 months of pregnancyand after week 24 it will be legal in the three specific cases that were allowed before this decision: rape or incest, fetal malformation that makes life unviable, or when the continuation of the pregnancy constitutes a danger to the life or health of the woman, certified by a doctor.

Historical: Colombia decriminalizes abortion until week 24 2:28

3

Venezuelans linked to PDVSA amassed fortunes in Swiss bank

More than two dozen Venezuelans allegedly linked to corruption and money laundering cases—some of them investigated and others accused— related to the state company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) amassed fortunes that came to add up to at least US$270 millionas revealed this Sunday by a report prepared by a journalistic consortium.

4

10 years after the Once railway tragedy

10 years have passed since the Eleven railway tragedy in Buenos Aires, which left a balance of 52 deaths and more than 780 wounded and mobilized society in Argentina.

Eleven tragedy: an open wound that turns 10 6:40

5

A series of storms will hit the US: floods, tornadoes, record cold and snow are expected

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) describes this as a “significant winter storm”. Nearly 25 million people are under some sort of winter storm warning.

at coffee time

Eating vegetables won’t protect your heart, study says, but critics dispute

The conclusions of a new analysis of the diet of almost 400,000 adults in Britain are quite shocking: eating vegetables, especially cooked, it does not reduce the risk of heart disease in the future.

How many servings of fruit per day are necessary? 1:11

Skier Remi Lindholm Suffers Penis Frostbite During Beijing Olympics Race

The men’s 50km ski race at the Beijing Winter Olympics was shortened to 30km, but that did little to help Finn Remi Lindholm, who needed a heat pack at end of the race to thaw a particularly sensitive body part: his penis.

This is what workers really want from their employers: 6 keys to keep an eye on

Employers looking to win the war for talent shortages in the coming year should consider these six factors as the basic expectations of their potential hires. They must also aspire to satisfy these conditions when trying to attract, or keep, the best employees.

The US records a record number of job resignations in 2021 1:09

Director James Gunn is engaged to ‘Peacemaker’ actress Jennifer Holland

The director of “The Suicide Squad” posted a photo of Jennifer Holland wearing an engagement ring on her verified Instagram account over the weekend.

Medina Spirit’s 2021 Kentucky Derby Win Overturned, Trainer Suspended

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday that the victory of Medina Spirit in the 2021 Kentucky Derby was voided.

The number of the day

$250,000

They offer a reward of US $ 250,000 for information on the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a Texas playground.

quote of the day

“(The time has come to) move from government restrictions to personal responsibility”

Boris Johnson announces the End of all covid-19 restrictions in Great Britain.

Why do some not get covid-19 despite living with positive cases? 1:22

pick of the day

Gardening tips for beginners

Start your garden this spring with the advice of these experts

And to finish…

Watch Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in the series “The First Lady”

“The First Lady” is a 10-part series produced by Showtime. It features performances by Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.