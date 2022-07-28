The 5 things you should know this July 28

This is how the “coyotes” deceive migrants who want to reach the US The mystery of some red lights in the Pacific Ocean. The Fed raises interest rates again by 0.75%, in a historic measure to curb inflation. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. The US proposes to Russia a prisoner exchange

The United States has offered to trade Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer, as part of a possible deal to secure the release of two Americans held by Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. CNN exclusive.

2. This is how the “coyotes” deceive migrants who want to reach the US.

Human smugglers often misrepresent immigration policies and conditions along the US-Mexico border in Facebook and WhatsApp posts targeting migrants heading to the US, according to a report published by a technological transparency group.

The flow of immigrants grows and alarms the US authorities. 3:23

3. ANALYSIS | Trump campaign would lead the US down a dangerous path

The last time Donald Trump made a major speech in Washington from outside the White House, he unleashed a vicious mob attack. This time there was no violence, but his searing bombast may have heralded the dawn of a new era of American extremism.

Trump: We have become a beggar nation 4:08

4. Petro bets on a feminist government in Colombia

Little by little, the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has been uncovering his cards to form the Government that will begin on August 7. Petro, who will be accompanied by Francia Márquez as his vice president, the first black woman to hold this position, has promised gender parity in his government. The bet is not minor.

5. The Fed raises interest rates again by 0.75%

The United States Federal Reserve once again increased interest rates by 0.75% in its fight against the clock to curb historical levels of inflation. The Fed’s decision comes just a month after, in its most aggressive move since 1994, it raised rates by the same percentage.

The Fed raises interest rates again by 0.75% 0:59

at coffee time

How much exercise should you do for a longer life?

According to a new study, a longer life may mean spending extra time exercising, beyond the recommended amount.

$450 Checks to Florida Families for Inflation: Who Cashes It and What They Can Be Used For

The Government of Florida decided to send checks for US$450 per child to nearly 59,000 families in the state before the start of classes. This is what you should know about the benefit.

Watch a bus driver’s reaction when a deer crashes through her front window

A bus driver in the city of Lawton, Oklahoma, was in for a big surprise when a deer crashed through the front window of the vehicle.

Deer crashes into a bus window, and this is how the driver reacts 0:59

Shakira does not reach an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and will go to trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion

Colombian pop singer Shakira did not reach an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and will go to trial in Spain insisting on her innocence, according to a statement released by her public relations team.

The Honduran Cristiano Ronaldo: “The original is me, after him”

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is the inspiration for many sports fans around the world, but his charisma is such that it has motivated a 22-year-old Honduran to venture into this discipline due to his physical resemblance to the Portuguese.

The number of the day

US$1,025 million

The Mega Millions jackpot is over $1 billion. Play this Friday.

quote of the day

“Impossible”

It is “impossible” for Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi to return to FC Barcelona at this time, club manager Xavi Hernandez has said.

Is Messi approaching FC Barcelona? 1:57

And to finish…

The mystery of these red lights in the Pacific Ocean defies the internet: what exactly are they?

A series of mysterious red glows over the Pacific Ocean have internet users searching for answers and sharing their wildest theories. Jeanne Moos, from CNN, investigates the origin of these lights in the middle of the sea.