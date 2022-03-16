The 5 things you should know this March 16

US astronaut will return home by rocket from Russia. Germany will acquire F-35A fighter jets and increase its defense. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1

Russia sanctions Joe Biden

Russia imposed sanctions on Tuesday against President Joe Biden and a wide range of US officials, including Secretaries Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. The move marks a new escalation in tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the West, as the Kremlin’s military forces continue their invasion of Ukraine.

two

Russia is no longer an option for investors

For many years, the world’s most popular emerging markets have been the so-called BRICS: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. But with Russia no longer a market that Westerners can access after the Ukraine invasion, it might be time for investors to stop lumping all emerging markets into the same stock market.

3

Germany to acquire F-35A fighter jets and increase its defense

The F-35A fighter jets will replace the aging fleet of Tornados, the only aircraft in the air force’s repertoire capable of carrying US nuclear bombs stored in the country.

4

Inflation in the United States has no brake

The US Producer Price Index, which tracks what US producers are paid for their goods and services on average over time, rose 10% during the 12-month period ending in February, without adjusting for seasonal variations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

5

37 million people are in lockdown in China

Tens of millions of people are in lockdown in China as the country battles its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic. This outbreak has spread much faster than previous waves of less infectious coronavirus variants, with daily cases soaring from a few dozen in February to more than 5,100 on Tuesday, the highest number since the outbreak in early 2020 in Wuhan.

China acknowledges the difficulty of containing the new outbreak of covid-19 2:13

at coffee time

Boza presents “Bucle” and explains the reason for “San Andrés”

The Panamanian singer and composer Boza presented “Bucle”, his second studio production. In this interview he explains to us one of his favorite songs.

“Ms. Marvel”, the Muslim heroine of Marvel

The new trailer for “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala, a Pakistani Muslim high school student from New Jersey who doodles and dreams of one day joining the superheroes she idolizes.

Meet the private yacht concept inspired by a jet that looks like a spaceship

Just a few months after unveiling a superyacht concept that can fly and sail, Lazzarini Design Studio unveiled a new design for a futuristic vessel that wouldn’t look out of place in a “Star Trek” movie.

This luxurious yacht has a peculiar resemblance to the design of a spaceship 0:44

Holes the size of a building block form in the Arctic seafloor

Marine scientists have discovered deep sinkholes, one larger than a city block with six-story buildings, and ice-filled hills that have formed “extraordinarily” quickly in a remote part of the Arctic seafloor.

Sleeping in even a small amount of light can harm your health

Sleeping alone one night in dim light, such as a TV with no sound, raised the blood sugar level and heart rate of healthy young men who participated in a sleep lab experiment, a new study found.

The number of the day

158,000

The US Border Patrol made more than 158,000 arrests on the US southern border during February, according to agency data. This represents an increase from January, when almost 148,000 arrests were recorded.

quote of the day

“If we can get this passed, we won’t have to keep doing this stupid thing”

The United States Senate passes a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio is one of the sponsors of the legislation.

pick of the day

Rifle Paper Co. Launches Its Own Furniture Collection and It’s Gorgeous

The famous and colorful illustrations of Rifle Paper now come to headboards, chairs and armchairs.

And to finish…

US astronaut to return home on rocket from Russia

Amid growing tension between the US and Russian governments, NASA and the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, are supporting the joint effort. On March 30, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will return to the United States in a Russian spacecraft. This will be the mission.